Business Top Stories

COVID-19: CBN releases guidelines on healthcare research, grant

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comments Off on COVID-19: CBN releases guidelines on healthcare research, grant

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday, released guidelines on its Healthcare Sector Research and Development Intervention Scheme (HSRDIS). According to the apex bank, the scheme, which is part of its policy response to the COVID-19, is aimed at helping to strengthen the public healthcare system with innovative financing of research and development (R&D) in new and improved drugs, vaccines and diagnostics of infectious diseases in the country.

It stated that the HSRDIS was specifically designed to “trigger intense national R&D activities to develop a Nigerian vaccine, drugs and herbal medicines against the spread of COVID- 19 and any other communicable or non-communicable diseases through the provision of grants to biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies, institutions, researchers, and researchinstitutesfortheresearch and development of drugs, herbal medicines and vaccines for the control, prevention and treatment of infectious diseases.

“The scheme is intended to boost domestic manufacturing of critical drugs and vaccines to ensure their sustainable domestic supply and reduce the bulk manufacturing costs of the drugs, herbal medicines and vaccines in Nigeria,” the CBN added.

On eligible research and development activities for consideration under the scheme, the CBN said they include “research and development of candidate drugs, herbal medicines and vaccines validated by relevant health authorities for the control, prevention and treatment of infectious diseases; manufacturing of drugs, herbal medicines and vaccines validated by relevant health authorities for the control, prevention and treatment of infectious diseases; Red biotechnological R&D in new health technology for the control, prevention and treatment of infectious diseases; research partnership between academia and industry into the development drugs and vaccines for the control, prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and Research and development into validated phytomedicines for the control, prevention and treatment of infectious diseases.” The CBN said that candidate vaccines undergoing pre-clinical testing or trials would not be eligible for consideration under the scheme.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

GOVERNORSHIP POLL: Gov sacks deputy’s aides as Assembly plots impeachment

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Dep Gov: My principal bribing lawmakers with N10m each Akeredolu: I don’t believe in inducement The feud between Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), and his estranged deputy, Agboola Ajayi, took a new dimension yesterday with the alleged plan to impeach the latter. This came as Governor Akeredolu sacked all the aides attached to the […]
Business

MTN to launch 5G network in S’Africa next week

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mobile operator MTN Group will launch its 5G commercial network in South Africa next week, joining Vodacom Group and Rain in the race to expand fifth-generation technology in the country. The firm said on Wednesday it is hosting a virtual launch event on June 30, where MTN South Africa CEO Godfrey Motsa will be […]
Business

CPS: Crisis as legal tangle ensnares lump sum payment

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme reports

For the first time since it was established, the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) appears to have run into a legal hitch over lump sum payment to retirees. Sunday Ojeme reports   Having been created to take care of the defunct government funded pension scheme, the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) has turned out the best option […]

%d bloggers like this: