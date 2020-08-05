COVID-19: CBN releases guidelines on healthcare research, grant

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday, released guidelines on its Healthcare Sector Research and Development Intervention Scheme (HSRDIS). According to the apex bank, the scheme, which is part of its policy response to the COVID-19, is aimed at helping to strengthen the public healthcare system with innovative financing of research and development (R&D) in new and improved drugs, vaccines and diagnostics of infectious diseases in the country.

It stated that the HSRDIS was specifically designed to “trigger intense national R&D activities to develop a Nigerian vaccine, drugs and herbal medicines against the spread of COVID- 19 and any other communicable or non-communicable diseases through the provision of grants to biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies, institutions, researchers, and researchinstitutesfortheresearch and development of drugs, herbal medicines and vaccines for the control, prevention and treatment of infectious diseases.

“The scheme is intended to boost domestic manufacturing of critical drugs and vaccines to ensure their sustainable domestic supply and reduce the bulk manufacturing costs of the drugs, herbal medicines and vaccines in Nigeria,” the CBN added.

On eligible research and development activities for consideration under the scheme, the CBN said they include “research and development of candidate drugs, herbal medicines and vaccines validated by relevant health authorities for the control, prevention and treatment of infectious diseases; manufacturing of drugs, herbal medicines and vaccines validated by relevant health authorities for the control, prevention and treatment of infectious diseases; Red biotechnological R&D in new health technology for the control, prevention and treatment of infectious diseases; research partnership between academia and industry into the development drugs and vaccines for the control, prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and Research and development into validated phytomedicines for the control, prevention and treatment of infectious diseases.” The CBN said that candidate vaccines undergoing pre-clinical testing or trials would not be eligible for consideration under the scheme.

