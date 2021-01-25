COVID-19: CDC commends Afreximbank for financing vaccine

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has commended the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) for filling the financial gap with regard to accessing COVID-19 vaccine across the continent.

Director of the Africa CDC, John Nkengasong, made the commendation shortly after the announcement that the African Export-Import Bank will facilitatepayments by providing advance procurement commitment guarantees of up to $2 billion to coronavirus vaccine manufacturers on behalf of the African Union (AU) members.

He said: “The biggest challenges to COVID-19 vaccine access in Africa have been financing of the vaccines and the logistics of vaccinating at scale, but we are glad that this gap is being filled by the African Export-Import Bank financing facility.

“The critical decision now is how to get started so that once we start there will be no disruptions, and this is where the Africa Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP) will play a very big role.”

Last Tuesday, the Africa CDC had announced the commencement of a COVID-19 vaccines pre-order programme for all the AU members. The move by the AMSP, on behalf of the Africa CDC, came a week after the announcement by the South African President and African Union (AU) Chairperson,

Cyril Ramaphosa, on January 14 that the AU has secured a provisional 270 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for Africa through its COVID-19 African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT). The AMSP, in order to support vaccination operations, has also launched a new category of vaccine accessories which will help member states to procure products such as ultra-low temperature freezers, personal protective equipment,

cotton wool rolls, syringes and needles. While AVATT has secured a provisional 270 million COVID-19 vaccines doses from Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca, AMSP — the single-source platform enabling faster, more transparent and cost-effective access to COVID-19 supplies — has opened the pre-orders program.

According to the Africa CDC, the initiative offers equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine doses for AU members.

