News

COVID-19: China arrests leader of fake multi-million dollar vaccine scam

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

China has arrested the leader of a multi-million dollar scam that passed off saline solution and mineral water as COVID-19 vaccines.
The man, identified as Kong, had researched the packaging designs of real vaccines before making more than 58,000 of his own concoctions.
A batch of the vaccines were smuggled overseas, but it is not known where they were sent to, reports the BBC.
Kong is among 70 people who have been arrested for similar crimes.
The arrests, involving more than 20 cases, came as Beijing vowed to crack down on fraudulent vaccines.
Even though most of the cases surfaced late last year, new details were released this week.
According to a court ruling, Kong and his team made a profit of 18m yuan ($2.78m; £2m) by putting saline solution or mineral water in syringes and hawking them as Covid vaccines since August last year.
A batch of 600 of these vaccines were sent to Hong Kong last November, before they were shipped abroad. The sales were made on the basis the vaccines were acquired via “internal channels” of genuine manufacturers.
In other cases, counterfeit vaccines were sold at inflated prices in hospitals. Other criminals also conducted inoculation programmes of their own and had “village doctors” vaccinate people with fake jabs in their homes and cars.
China’s highest prosecuting body, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate has urged regional agencies to cooperate with the police to curb such activities.
Officials had hoped to administer 100 million Covid doses before the Lunar New Year last week, but has only vaccinated 40 million people so far. However, the country has largely managed to bring the pandemic under control with strict lockdown, testing and tracing measures.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Sen. Stephen Odey senator Representing Cross River North!

Posted on Author Our Reporters

*JARIGBE’S SO CALLED APPEAL JUDGEMENT ANOTHER RUSE * Jarigbe court of Appeal judgment is only another ploy to hoodwink his gullible supporters as the matter has nothing to do with Senator Dr Odey. Recall that Jarigbe has been running from one court to another with the name of one of his boys John Alaga to […]
News

Climate change forcing foreign herdsmen into Nigeria, Says Ganduje

Posted on Author Reporter

  Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State says climate change is forcing foreign herders into the country while noting that the movement of cattle from one part of the nation to another is not new. “The movement of cattle from one part of the country to another is not something new, even from some neighbouring […]
News

Court halts Orji Kalu’s retrial

Posted on Author Reporter

Inyang Ekwo, a judge of the federal high court in Abuja, has ordered a stay of proceedings in the N7.1 billion fraud case against Orji Uzor Kalu, former Abia State governor. The EFCC had preferred a 36-count charge against Kalu and Ude Jones Udeogu, a former director of finance and accounts in Abia in 2007. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica