News

COVID-19: China temporarily bars entry of foreigners travelling from Canada

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

China has temporarily banned entry of foreign nationals travelling from Canada, even if they hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, the Chinese consulate in Toronto said.
“All foreign nationals who hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, personal matters and reunion are temporarily not allowed to enter China from Canada,” the consulate said in a statement on its website on Saturday.
Entry with diplomatic and service visas will not be affected, it said.
The suspension comes as Canada clamps down on cross-border travel due to COVID-19 concerns. Canada reported 4,255 new cases on Saturday, with 19,942 deaths since the start of the pandemic, reports Reuters.
All airline passengers arriving in Canada will be required to take a COVID-19 test at the airport and wait in a hotel for up to three days at their expense until the results arrive, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.
In coming weeks Canadian vacationers returning from the United States by land will have to show a negative COVID-19 test result before being allowed entry.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Rivers: Youths, women protest blackout at Afam power station

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Several youths and women from communities in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State yesterday staged a peaceful protest at the Afam Power Station over what they decried as total blackout in their communities. The protesters, who were said to have earlier issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) to […]
News

Firemen rescue 12 from collapsed building in Kano

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Firemen have rescued 12 persons trapped in a building under construction which collapsed yesterday at Kurna Rijiyar Lemon in Dala Local Government Area in Kano State. The state’s Fire Service spokesman, Malam Saidu Mohammed, said in a statement that the building collapsed about 13:37p.m. Mohammed said the victims sustained serious injuries and were rushed to […]
News

Olympic swimming champion, Keller, charged over US Capitol invasion

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olympic swimming champion Klete Keller has been charged over the invasion of the US Capitol by a pro-Donald Trump mob last week. The 38-year-old won two relay gold medals as a teammate of Michael Phelps at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics. Charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica