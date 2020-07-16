Covid-19: Chinese company donates 100,000 face masks to Osun

A Chinese company, LEE Group of Companies, yesterday donated 100, 000 pieces of biobasedisposablefacemasksto the Osun State government in bid to assist the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in the state. The donation of the materials was received, on behalf of the State Government, by the Osun State Covid-19 Food & Relief Committee at the company’s office located in Ikeja industrial area, Lagos.

Speakingattheeventyesterday, an Executive of LEE and Managing Director of Perfection MotorsLimited, Mr Philip Seng, said that the donation of 100, 000 disposable face masks would go a long way in assisting the government in its fight against the pandemic. Seng said that the company has donated a total number of 1.5millionfacemaskstovarious StatesinNigeria, whichinclude: Ondo, Kano, Jigawa, Lagos, Ogun, Abuja and Osun States.

He said: “The Board and Management of our company highly commend the decisive and laudable steps taken so far by the Osun State Government in curtailing the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the state since the index case was reported in March 25, 2020.

“The State government under the able leadership of His Excellency, Governor Gboyega Oyetola had shown great determination, professionalism, care and candour in tackling this pandemic. “Our Group is an international conglomerate with core investments in steel, footwear, plastic and heavy trucks. Over the years, we have established substantial industrial footprints acrossNigeriaandarecurrently developingstrategicindustrialinvestments in Osun State. “And as a responsible corporate citizen and in support of the State Government’s efforts in tackling this pandemic, we are donating 100, 000 pieces of biobase disposable face masks to the State Government.”

