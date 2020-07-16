News

Covid-19: Chinese company donates 100,000 face masks to Osun

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

A Chinese company, LEE Group of Companies, yesterday donated 100, 000 pieces of biobasedisposablefacemasksto the Osun State government in bid to assist the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in the state. The donation of the materials was received, on behalf of the State Government, by the Osun State Covid-19 Food & Relief Committee at the company’s office located in Ikeja industrial area, Lagos.

Speakingattheeventyesterday, an Executive of LEE and Managing Director of Perfection MotorsLimited, Mr Philip Seng, said that the donation of 100, 000 disposable face masks would go a long way in assisting the government in its fight against the pandemic. Seng said that the company has donated a total number of 1.5millionfacemaskstovarious StatesinNigeria, whichinclude: Ondo, Kano, Jigawa, Lagos, Ogun, Abuja and Osun States.

He said: “The Board and Management of our company highly commend the decisive and laudable steps taken so far by the Osun State Government in curtailing the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the state since the index case was reported in March 25, 2020.

“The State government under the able leadership of His Excellency, Governor Gboyega Oyetola had shown great determination, professionalism, care and candour in tackling this pandemic. “Our Group is an international conglomerate with core investments in steel, footwear, plastic and heavy trucks. Over the years, we have established substantial industrial footprints acrossNigeriaandarecurrently developingstrategicindustrialinvestments in Osun State. “And as a responsible corporate citizen and in support of the State Government’s efforts in tackling this pandemic, we are donating 100, 000 pieces of biobase disposable face masks to the State Government.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC chieftain to Fayemi: Your govt has derailed

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Your blackmail won’t distract us- Gov A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Otunba Olusegun Agbalajobi has said Governor Kayode Fayemi’s administration may be the worst in the history of the state, lamenting its underperformance as evident in the state. Besides, Agbalajobi said the Fayemi-led second term administration had become one […]
News

Pension scam: Ndume to stand as Maina’s surety

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) has declared his intention to stand as surety for the embattled Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, who is facing trial over his alleged involvement in money laundering. Counsel to Maina, Chief J. K Gadzama (SAN) made the disclosure at the Federal High Court sitting […]
News

By-election: Clark endorses Dickson for Bayelsa West

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

I jaw National Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has endorsed the immediate West Senatorial District. past Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon. Seriake Dickson, for the vacant Bayelsa     The Media Advisor to the former governor, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, also quoted the foremost Ijaw National Leader as having called on Ijaw leaders across the country to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: