COVID-19 claims 21 lives on Christmas Day in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 21 COVID-19 fatalities on Christmas Day.

The scary figure is the sixth highest daily deaths since the virus crept into Nigeria in February 2020.

Before this, Nigeria had 93 deaths – the highest ever – on August 27, this year, followed by 53 the next day, 31 on September 4, 28 on 31st May and 27 on January 29.

But all 21 fresh deaths were backlogs from Imo (16) and Kaduna (4) and Zamfara (1).

Nigeria had 1,305 fresh infections on Christmas Day, bringing the total to 236,014. With 120 new discharges, the total patients free from the virus is now 212,357, while 3,014 deaths overall (the new 21 inclusive) have been reported.

Two deaths and 1,356 cases were recorded in the country 24 hours earlier, an indication that the fourth wave of the disease may portend greater danger than the first three waves.

On Saturday, it was reported that Nigeria’s Presidential Villa is being ravaged by the pandemic with many top officials and aides to President Muhammadu Buhari down with the virus.

The earlier closure of the office of the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, last week, is also linked to the surge in cases as confirmed by her media aide, Aliyu Abdullahi.

NCDC said the 1,305 new cases came from 14 states.

While Lagos State came first with 705 cases, Oyo and Ondo States reported 234 and 88 cases respectively.

Kaduna State’s 79 cases, included 59 for 24 December.

Others are: Rivers State with 78 cases, Ogun State 30, Anambra 25 (for December 24), Kano 24, Enugu 12 (for December 24) , Ekiti 11, Jigawa (for December 24), Osun, Plateau six each, Zamfara one case, which was on December 23.

The NCDC continues to appeal to Nigerians to be vaccinated against the infection, saying even if it does not stop a person from being infected, it limits the virulence of the virus.

Its Director-General, Ifedayo Adetifa urged Nigerians on Friday not only to avoid mass gatherings but to also make themselves available for vaccination.

He, however, threatened that the country might be forced to introduce more stringent measures to limit the biting consequences of the pandemic. These measures, he said, could involve imposing another round of curfews.

