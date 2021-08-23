Business

COVID-19: CMSCC donates 2000 protective suits to Lagos

The Capital Market Support Committee on COVID-19 (CMSCC) has donated 2000 protective suits to the Lagos State Government to help battle the third wave of COVID-19 in the state.

 

The CMSCC, a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) led committee, comprises of the capital market community and set up to galvanise the capital market ecosystem to play an active role in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria. Chief Executive Officer of NASD and a member of CMSCC, Mr. Bola Ajomale, while presenting the donation at the Ministry Health, Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja Lagos, commended government’s sustained efforts at fighting the virus in the state.

 

“We thank God for continuous safety and for your team for protecting Lagos. CMSCC take the issue of fighting COVID-19 seriously and we believe that  all stakeholders must work together to fight this pandemic. “We are donating these 2000 protective suites to continue our commitment and collaboration with the Lagos State to fight the scourge,” he said.

 

Ajomale noted that CMSCC had in the past donated ambulance and other protective devices to Lagos State Government to support fight against COVID-19. The Commissioner for Health, Lagos state, Professor Akin Abayomi, while receiving the donation, lauded the efforts of CMSCC and other private sector organisations for the way they have rallied around the government with their support in the fight against this pandemic.

 

Abayomi observed that the donation of the protective suites would aid health workers in the discharge of their duties because they are personal protective equipment for the people in the frontlines, saying “this is something that we appreciate.”

 

“We are happy that you know that we are not yet out of woods, the battle still on. We are under stress as government not only on human resources but financially. As regards economy and health, the whole world is under stress too. “Managing the economy and health is very delicate, if economy is sick, it can lead to breakdown of law and order.

 

We really appreciate the donation and we will deploy and use it effectively to battle the third wave,” he said.

 

Zonal Coordinator, Securities and Exchange Commission, Ben Adams, and the Team Lead, Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Mr. Olude Onajin, were among the dignitaries that witnessed the donation.

