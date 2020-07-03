COVID-19: CMSCC donates ambulance to FCTA

The Capital Market Support Committee on COVID-19 (CMSCC) has commended the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for assisting the Federal Government combat COVID- 19 in the country. Acting Director General of the SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, stated this in Abuja on Thursday when she led other members of the committee to donate an ambulance and other essentials to the FCTA. According to Uduk, since the country recorded its COVID-19 index case in February this year, the number of affected persons has been on the increase, leading to emergency situations and, in some cases, death.

The acting DG, while acknowledging the various efforts to combat the pandemic, both from the government and private sectors, said the capital market recognised the need to lend its support towards strengthening the available response mechanisms as well as cushioning the burdens on those affected. Consequently, the Nigerian capital market community, led by the Securities and Exchange Commission, in April of this year, set up the Capital Market Support Committee on COVID-19 to mobilise the necessary resources and coordinate all efforts required in that regard. “The committee has been mobilising financial support and other resources from capital market participants and stakeholders for the purpose of providing medical and protective supplies as well as other palliatives.

