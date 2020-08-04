COVID-19: Commission partners NGO on e-learning for S/West students

To ensure that no child is left behind in learning and education development despite the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, a nongovernmental organisation (NGO), the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission in partnership with the Ibironke Adeagbo Foundation (IAF) has inaugurated an affordable e-learning device for students in the South West geo-political zone of the federation in order to learn at home.

This was as over 55 units of the e-learning device were handed over by the Director- General of DAWN Commission, Mr. Seye Oyeleye to the Trustees of IAF, Mr. Diran Famakinwa, at the Cocoa House, Dugbe, Ibadan, Oyo State office of the Commission.

While introducing the e-learning device, Oyeleye said that 20,000 digital devices loaded with data and syllabus had already been introduced to Lagos State Government to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and ensure continuous learning of students in the state.

According to him, the initiator of the idea, which is aimed at bridging the education gaps between the Western world and Nigeria, Ibironke Adeagbo, a United Kingdom-based Chartered Accountant, was poised to co-opt Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti and Ogun State Governors to key into the initiative so that other students apart from SS3 and JS3 classes were not left behind in their education.

Meanwhile, Famakinwa, who represented Adeagbo at the event, explained that the governors needed to support the initiative, which will cost about N3,000 in order to remove obstacles facing the students with a view to ensuring that students are exposed to the right education foundation

Like this: Like Loading...