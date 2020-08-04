Education

COVID-19: Commission partners NGO on e-learning for S/West students

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN Comment(0)

 

To ensure that no child is left behind in learning and education development despite the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, a nongovernmental organisation (NGO), the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission in partnership with the Ibironke Adeagbo Foundation (IAF) has inaugurated an affordable e-learning device for students in the South West geo-political zone of the federation in order to learn at home.

 

This was as over 55 units of the e-learning device were handed over by the Director- General of DAWN Commission, Mr. Seye Oyeleye to the Trustees of IAF, Mr. Diran Famakinwa, at the Cocoa House, Dugbe, Ibadan, Oyo State office of the Commission.

 

While introducing the e-learning device, Oyeleye said that 20,000 digital devices loaded with data and syllabus had already been introduced to Lagos State Government to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and ensure continuous learning of students in the state.

 

According to him, the initiator of the idea, which is aimed at bridging the education gaps between the Western world and Nigeria, Ibironke Adeagbo, a United Kingdom-based Chartered Accountant, was poised to co-opt Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti and  Ogun State Governors to key into the initiative so that other students apart from SS3 and JS3 classes were not left behind in their education.

 

Meanwhile, Famakinwa, who represented Adeagbo at the event, explained that the governors needed to support the initiative, which will cost about N3,000 in order to remove obstacles facing the students with a view to ensuring that students are exposed to the right education foundation

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

US Education Secretary vows to reopen schools

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said Sunday that she intends to have American schools open for in-person classes this fall, and insisted that this can be done safely despite concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. “Parents are expecting that this fall their kids are going to have a full-time experience with their learning, and we need to follow through on that […]
Education

Caleb Varsity records giant strides in e-learning, distributes COVID-19 palliatives

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, which emerged one of the select institutions to commence e-learning without interrupting its academic calendar, has successfully conducted academic, training and other regular activities on the university’s online platform, with student enrolment on the e-learning platform moving from 8% on April 20 to almost 100% by the beginning of July 2020. […]
Education

Hoax over poor ranking of Nigerian varsities

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

SSANU: Govt to invest more on education sector Faborode: It is a vicious cycle NUT: No parent wants his child to be used as a guinea pig     RANKING Nigerians, especially key stakeholders in the nation’s education sector, are shocked over the poor ranking of Nigerian universities globally, accusing the government of killing the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: