COVID-19: Commissioners, journalists, police to undergo test

ommissioners and other top government officials in Ebonyi State have embarked on voluntary testing to ascertain their coronavirus pandemic status.

Also, some media practitioners and men of the state police command as well as other security officials in the state have also done same.

The voluntary testing was a result of Governor Dave Umahi’s directive that all government officials and those covering government activities must go for coronavirus test.

Over 15 journalists working in both print and electronics had gone for coronavirus test at virology centre built by Umahi at Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (AE-FUTHA) with only one testing positive.

The virology centre had screened over 100 samples of coronavirus as state government had deployed two testing machine in the virology centre for massive testing of residents of the state.

Meanwhile, Association of Town Union Presidents in the state yesterday resolved to redouble efforts in the enlightenment and supervision of their various communities in order to guard against contacting the COVID-19 scourge.

In a meeting held at the Traditional Council Chambers, Onwe Road, Abakaliki, Chairman of the Association, Chief Ugochukwu Akpa urged members to continue to educate the citizenry at the grassroots to ensure that the government’s order of checking infiltrators from the neighbouring states adher strictly to the guidelines as directed by Umahi was carried out.

