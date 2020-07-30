COVID-19: Commonwealth countries tasked on saving lives

Six months into COVID-19 pandemic, scientists have urged Nigeria and the rest of the CommonWe alth countries to prioritise saving of lives and use the opportunity to prepare for future global pandemic or outbreak.

The scientists also warned countries to stop the politicisation of COVID-19 pandemic and begin to reduce mortality and empower communities.

The scientists made the assertions during the 1st in series of Webinar lined up by the CommonWealth Medical Association (CMA), entitled: “Regional Perspectives on Clinical Case Management of COVID-19: Current Realities, Best Practices, and Challenges” to address critical issues on the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his address at the webinar subscribed by over 1,600 registered participants from over 42 countries of the world, Dr. Mike Ryan, the Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme, regretted the polIticisation of the virus.

Ryain said much attention has been focused on research to provide vaccines, which will be vital to preventing and treating COVID-19, but there is much the world can do to save lives and “this must be the focus for all countries.

“We can do so much right now to reduce mortality, empower our communities, and provide better, clearer and more consistent governance and coordination to drive a well-coordinated, managed multi-sectoral and political leadership to respond to the pandemic.”

He, however, acknowledged that the challenge with any emerging disease was the lack of proven counter-measures, such as therapeutic drugs.

“Accelerating research is essential to finding those life-saving antiviral drugs and treatment for this pandemic.”

Noting that complication of the disease can be very difficult to manage, he said doing the basics such as early detection of patient whether moderate or developing complications, early application of intervention to reduce mortality, coping with the interventions and other forms of care interventions in the ICU to reduce second re-complication in terms of care was very essential.

He stressed the need for international collaboration between medical associations during the pandemic.

On his part, convenor of the webinar and President CMA, Dr. Osahon Enabulele acknowledged that the global community was facing one of the greatest afflictions in the last 100 years.

Lamenting that the Commonwealth accounts for over 15 per cent of the world confirmed cases of COVID-19, he said CMA has made several interventions along the various pillars of the containment efforts.

Osahon explained that the webinar series was part of the interventional efforts, particularly, as it concerns patients care, safety, protection and motivation of healthcare workers across the region.

He said the webinar was focused on clinical case management of COVID-19 with the presentation of various regional perspectives aimed at collating experiences and knowledge possibly driven by a consensus framework that would guide clinical case management in the CommonWealth.

“We are aware that some countries have been devising several approaches but we believe that as CommonWealth that it is time to connect and engage people, share experiences and knowledge and hopefully develop a consensus framework going forward.”

“Apart from patient care, we have also paid due attention to the very issue of welfare and the wellbeing of our toiling health workers who are working very hard for patients all over the world and ensuring those affected are treated.

“While we pray for those who are affected to get well, we commiserate with families of health workers who have lost their lives while taking care of those affected with COVID-19 and other illnesses.”

Like this: Like Loading...