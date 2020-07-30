COVID-19: Commonwealth countries tasked on saving lives

Six months into COVID-19 pandemic, scientists have urged Nigeria and the rest of the CommonWealth countries to prioritise saving of lives and use the opportunity to prepare for future global pandemic or outbreak. The scientists also warned countries to stop the politicisation of COVID-19 pandemic and begin to reduce mortality and empower communities.

The scientists made the assertions during the 1st in series of Webinar lined up by the CommonWealth Medical Association (CMA), entitled: “Regional Perspectives on Clinical Case Management of COVID-19: Current Realities, Best Practices, and Challenges” to address critical issues on the COVID- 19 pandemic. In his address at the webinar subscribed by over 1,600 registered participants from over 42 countries of the world, Dr. Mike Ryan, the Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme, regretted the polIticisation of the virus.

Ryain said much attention has been focused on research to provide vaccines, which will be vital to preventing and treat-ing COVID-19, but there is much the world can do to save lives and “this must be the focus for all countries. “We can do so much right now to reduce mortality, empower our communities, and provide better, clearer and more consistent governance and coordination to drive a well-coordinated, managed multi-sectoral and political leadership to respond to the pandemic.”

He, however, acknowledged that the challenge with any emerging disease was the lack of proven counter-measures, such as therapeutic drugs. “Accelerating research is essential to finding those life-saving antiviral drugs and treatment for this pandemic.”

Noting that complication of the disease can be very difficult to manage, he said doing the basics such as early detection of patient whether moderate or developing complications, early application of intervention to reduce mortality, coping with the interventions and other forms of care interventions in the ICU to reduce second re-complication in terms of care was very essential. He stressed the need for international collaboration between medical associations during the pandemic.

Like this: Like Loading...