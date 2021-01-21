COVID-19: Concerns as new infections, deaths rise

With the global death toll arising from coronavirus infections surpassing the two million mark, the world community including Nigeria is on edge regarding the huge disease burden occasioned by the pandemic. Experts say adhering to non-pharmaceutical protocols (NPP), taking advantage of preventive vaccine, ensuring effective treatment, among others, could tilt the scale, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

As at Friday, January 15, global death toll arising from coronavirus infections surpassed the two million mark, generating fear and serious concern about the huge burden the pandemic has so far imposed on the world community. According to reports, it took nine months for the world to record the first one million deaths, but surprisingly within three months only, fatalities from the disease rose from one million to two million.

This is a source of serious concern and worry. This is at the global level. In Nigeria, the burden imposed by the novel coronavirus is equally disturbing. The number of notable personalities that have died from COVID-19 recently, has continued to send shock waves among the populace.

In December, 2020, at least 20 Nigerian doctors were killed in the country, after being infected with coronavirus, according Enema Amodu, chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter.

More than 1,000 health workers in the country have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Among the elites that died recently from the infection include Prof. Ibidapo Obe, a former vice chancellor of the University of Lagos, billionaire businessman, Bolu Akin-Olugbade, Dr. Haroun Hamzat, a medical doctor and younger brother to the deputy governor of Lagos State, among others.

Apart from the death of the 20 doctors which was recorded in December last year, all three deaths of the elites highlighted above occurred in January during the COVID-19 second wave outbreak. When the coronavirus pandemic began early in 2020, many Nigerians had doubted the existence of COVID-19 in the country, choosing to refer to the outbreak as ‘malaria’ infections based on what claims about similarity of symptoms between COVID-19 and malaria.

That was the believe of majority of the masses, which consequently guided the general nonchalant attitude towards COVID-19. Many simply threw caution to the winds and instead did not adhere to basic non-pharmaceutical protocols (NPP) of using the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended face mask, hand hygiene and sanitation as well as maintaining social/physical distancing, among others. With the onset of the second wave, the number of new infections has been on the rise.

Going by the update from the Nigeria Centre for Diseaase Control (NCDC), Nigeria on Saturday, January 16 recorded 1,598 new coronavirus infections and seven deaths, raising the number of deaths across the country to 1,420.

With 1,598 new cases, the total tally of coronavirus infections in the country increased to 108,943. Highlighting the pattern of COVID- 19 increase in the country last week, Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire said that 10,300 confirmed cases were reported from just 50,750 samples tested in one week, translating into 20 per cent positivity rate. “It means one out of every five persons tested in the last one week turned out positive, compared with the previous week, which recorded a positivity rate of 14 per cent.

“It is instructive of the second wave that all cases recorded so far this January is more than 20 per cent of all confirmed cases in Nigeria, more than the whole of December, barely halfway through the month.

“There is no doubting the fact that we are deeply into the second wave of the pandemic, which requires that the Presidential Task Force (PTF) and the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) to review their strategies to respond to the challenge.” He added, “The FMoH has outlined three approaches to confront the pandemic. These are: infection mitigation, therapeutics and vaccines.” However, with rising new infections, the fear among the public is palpable, considering that most people appear to be at risk of the pandemic, particularly in situations where the virus is believed to be lurking in communities; many undoubtedly have their hearts in their mouths.

Preventing another lockdown

As the number of Nigerians newly infected by the coronavirus is increasing, the Federal Government last week announced that it was weighing several options with regard to curbing the pandemic during this second wave. Chairman of the PTF on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha who is secretary to the government of the Federation, while informing the public that the virus was still raging, said, “We are considering all options while hoping that broad cooperation must be received. We must do everything possible to avoid a second lockdown in Nigeria.” With the resumption of schools on Monday, the PTF urged all schools to enforce non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPI) to avoid the escalation of infections. Sadly, adherence to NPI is hampered. According to the Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS), significant progress in the fight against the pandemic including adherence to NPI can be achieved when the Federal and state governments make science central in all COVID-19 activities. Foremost Virologist, Prof. Oyewale Tomori, the former National President of NAS, often said low number of tests was responsible for the low number of confirmed positive cases, especially when compared to the number of confirmed cases from countries such as Ghana and South Africa.

Going by new plans to boost the number of COVID-19 testing conducted in the country; the NCDC on January 18, published new guidance on the use of approved Antigen (Ag) based Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) for coronavirus disease.

This new guidance is on the use of RDTs in Nigeria, primarily in congregate settings such as schools, hospitals and for periodic testing of health care workers, as well as persons in prisons, etc.

Approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) of two Ag RDTs, since September 2020, the product is manufactured by SD Biosensor and Abbott for COVID-19 testing. The Ag-RDTs provide significant advantages over other available testing methods, especially in terms of shorter turnaround times and reduced costs. Currently, COVID-19 tests conducted in approved private laboratories costs over N50,000.

Based on the huge cost, only Nigerians who require COVID-19 test result for travel and documentation purposes and some wealthy individuals go for the test; the high cost discourages the masses from taking advantage of that window in testing for the disease. On its part, the correct use of Ag- RDTs will enable the Federal Government to increase the pace of testing, tracing and providing care for people with COVID-19.

