COVID-19: Concerns over second wave as Nigeria records 300 new cases

Nigeria’s COVID-19 epicenter, Lagos State has reported 255 new cases being its highest number of single-day infections since August 22. This is coming 24 hours after the state recorded no new case of the virus.

Other states with new coronavirus cases include FCT-27; Oyo-10; Kaduna-5; Ondo-2 and Kano-1.

Nigeria now has over 64,000 Covid-19 cases as 300 new infections in 6 states take the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 64,090.

There are 26 COVID-19 patients discharged across Nigeria in the last 24 hours with 59,910 as the total number of successfully treated cases in the country.

No new COVID-19 death has been reported in Nigeria as the national death toll remains 1,154 for the fourth consecutive day.

BREAKDOWN

300 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-255

FCT-27

Oyo-10

Kaduna-5

Ondo-2

Kano-1

*64,090 confirmed

59,910 discharged

1,154 deaths

Like this: Like Loading...