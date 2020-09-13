News

COVID-19 confirmed cases now 56,256 in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nigeria now has confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 79 new cases recorded on Sunday night.
According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), 44,152 patients have now been discharged, with 1,082 patients losing their lives to the coronavirus pandemic.
The tweet revealed that Lagos State had the highest number of infections on Sunday night with 30 cases each, with Kaduna State following with 17 cases.
Four more deaths were also recorded.
BREAKDOWN
79 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-30
Kaduna-17
Ogun-7
Anambra-5
Kano-4
Katsina-3
FCT-3
Akwa Ibom-3
Oyo-2
Rivers-2
Delta-1
Plateau-1
Ondo-1
*56,256 confirmed
44,152 discharged
1,082 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Abuja-Kano road: FG has paid Berger N70bn so far, Reps

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives committee on Works and Housing has disclosed that the Federal Government has so far paid N70 billion to Julius Berger (Nigeria), Plc for the execution of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road contract. The committe also alleged that the contract for the construction of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano dual carriage way awarded at the cost of […]
News

Flight resumption: NCAA expresses satisfaction over VAIA’s readiness

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has expressed satisfaction with the standard of facilities put in place and preparedness of the management of the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, capital, towards resumption of flights operation in the country. This commendation was given yesterday by 18 Inspectors from NCAA led by Mr. Adebayo […]
News

Kidnapping: Police operatives arrest pastor, uncover underground cell inside church

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

Special operatives of the Police have arrested one pastor, Adetokunbo Adenopo over his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a delivery man. Adenopo was among 34 other suspects, who according to the police “have been clearly and evidentially linked” to cases of kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling, car theft, unlawful possession of firearms and other […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: