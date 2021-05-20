‘COVID-19 control rests squarely with individuals’

From January 23, 2020 to May 16, 2021, there were 266,752 new cases of Coronavirus worldwide and the total number of deaths from the virus has similarly reached almost 3.4 million. The detection of new variants and their rapid spread across the world is, however, slowing global efforts at curbing the pandemic, but experts have aligned with World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendations that strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols at the personal level could go a long way in curtailing the virus, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

The Federal Government’s new restriction of movements across the country last week did not surprise many Nigerians. For those that have closely monitored rising coronavirus infections in other countries especially India and Brazil in recent time have long expected the introduction of such measures to curb the pandemic in this clime. For this category of Nigerians what makes the new measures more imperative is the nonchalant attitude of majority of Nigerians who shun the compliance of COVID-19 protocols that are widely recommended could keep the virus at bay while reducing unnecessary deaths.

It will be recalled that on Monday May 10, Mukhtar Mohammed, secretary of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 which is coordinating the national response to the epidemic, re-imposed a 12 midnight to 4 a.m. curfew across the country and revived other restrictions to hinder the spread of the deadly variants of COVID-19 recorded in India and Brazil.

The closure of event centers and non-essential public places such as nightclubs in the country was similarly approved, till further notice. Among other imposed measures, he said that the gathering of religious groups has been reduced to 50 per cent attendance, while official engagements, meetings, and conferences should continue to hold virtually. As at May 15, 2021, Nigeria recorded 41 new cases of COVID- 19; India on its part, recorded 3,07,423 new COVID-19 cases and as many as 4,010 more deaths were also registered in the Asian country.

The country has so far reported a total of 2,46,79,908 cases and 2,70,254 deaths. According to data from Statista, new cases of COVID-19 worldwide, there were 266,752 new cases of coronavirus worldwide from January 23, 2020 to May 16, 2021. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 has similarly reached almost 3.4 million.

While many Nigerians don’t believe in the existence of the virus, a few are agitated that the populace could be exposed to its third wave. The latter group fears that apart from the possibility of importing the virus through travellers from COVID-19 high burden countries, the non-compliance of COVID-19 protocols by citizens on ground is also a rapid coronavirus spreader. Another major challenge facing Nigeria presently with regard to curbing coronavirus, is the detection of the Indian variant, B.1.617. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), both Nigeria and Algeria have reported detecting this variant in their territories.

Other African countries that have so far reported the B.1.617 variant are Kenya with five, Morocco two, four cases have been reported in South Africa, one in Uganda with the DR Congo confirming five cases. The global health body which has classified the Indian variant as a ‘’variant of global concern’’, stressed that the world must endeavor to ‘’limit the spread’’.

WHO’s technical lead on COVID- 19, Maria Van Kerkove said,”We will continue to see variants emerge, we will continue to see variants of concern around the world and we must do everything that we can to really limit the spread. Limit infections, prevent the spread and reduce severe disease and death with the tools that we have at hand.” Back home, while reacting on the new measures by the Federal Government, a renowned Virologist and Chairman of the Expert Review Committee on COVI D-19, Prof. Oyewale Tomori said the government has taken the right step; the rest is in our hands, to ensure we escape the next wave. According to him, coronavirus testing in Nigeria has gone so low. “Nigerians have lowered their guards like nothing is happening any where else.”

On whether he fears that the pandemic may hit the country harder as WHO has continued to warn Africans, Tomori who was the former President of the Nigeria Academy of Science (NAS), cautioned: “Of course, yes; India is an example and a warning to us. If we remain careless and abandon all precautions we may end up with another COVID-19 wave.”

However, he stressed that Nigeria could strengthen its airports and other port of entries to avoid Indians and others sneaking into the country. Responding to possibility that corruption could sabotage the efforts of the government in tracking passengers from high burden countries, the virologist said, “The diligence, the honesty, the integrity the accountability, the transparency and the patriotism of all the officers at the points of entry and their big bosses hiding behind their big desks will determine how well we keep out unscrupulous officials ready to cut corner with travellers.”

However, he said, overall, the control of COVID-19 rests squarely with each of us as individuals. “We are the vehicle that moves the virus around and give it the medium to mutate and come out with variants. It is like your mobile phone. No phone is mobile until the owner carries it around.

So, also COVID-19 remains an immobile piece of protein made elusive, invasive, virulent and invincible by each of us who will not wear the mask, keep a safe distance or avoid crowded places. According to coronavirus preventive measures from the WHO, Masks are a key measure to suppress transmission and save lives. Masks should be used as part of a comprehensive ‘Do it all!’ approach including physical distancing, avoiding crowded, closed and close-contact settings, good ventilation, cleaning hands, covering sneezes and coughs, and more.

Depending on the type, masks can be used for either protection of healthy persons or to prevent onward transmission of the virus. Tomori reasoned: “Controlling COVID19 rests squarely and mostly in our hands. What more we need is for the government to ensure we roll out enough vaccines to vaccinate our people.” The issue of limited vaccine availability also portends challenges for the fight to curb COVID19 in the country considering the global vaccine inequity facing developing and poor countries.

On March 2, Nigeria took delivery of almost two million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines donated by India through the COVAX facility. Although only two million Nigerians are currently being targeted for vaccination, about 1.8 million have received their first dose. But the number vaccinated falls far short of what is needed to provide needed herd immunity.

In addition, based on vaccine misinformation, myths and conspiracy theories, the number of Nigerians that have developed vaccine hesitancy is growing, while impacting negatively on the collective willingness to tackle the virus. According to a Renowned Parasitologist, Prof. Ekanem Braide and president, Nigeria Academy of Science, the world and Nigeria in particular needed to speed up the exit of this virus that has caused so much havoc globally. Braide urged the Federal Government to prioritise procurement of more vaccine doses so as to boost the fight against the pandemic.

Like this: Like Loading...