COVID-19: Controversy trails ministers’ private vaccine jabs

The ongoing COVID-19 vaccination in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT ) has ran into controversy following the failure of top public servants, including the ministers to take the inoculation publicly. CALEB ONWE reports

The Health and Human Services Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration had initially slated the official flag-off of the COVID-19 vaccination for Friday, March 12, 2021.

The event was abruptly cancelled after event planners had been hired with to decorate the venue at the District Hospital, Asokoro. Apart from an announcement that the event had been shifted to Monday,

March 15, 2021, there was no official explanation for the cancellation of the event. On the rescheduled day, the Minister of the FCT, Mallam Muhammed Bello was conspicuously absent at the Asokoro District Hospital. It was only the Minister of State,

Dr. Ramatu Aliyu and a handful of top management officials and front line health workers that were present. The absence of the “big masquerade” at the village square was the first red flag.

When the programme moved to the main business of the day, residents and journalists who had been expecting the Minister of State to fully assume the role of Bello by offering herself for the vaccination were once again shocked at what they heard.

Aliyu took to the podium and announced that Bello and herself had privately taken their jabs of the vaccine on Friday March 12 and Saturday 13, respectively.

By that information, she unwittingly reinforced the suspicion and apprehension hovering in the air. Again, there was no explanation as to why both ministers preferred to have private ‘romance ‘ with the vaccine instead of the leading by example in the full glare of the people.

As tongues started wagging about these suspicious developments, the minister took to his twitter handle to offer some explanations.

“As FCTA rolls out the vaccination of the frontline health workers against COVID-19 today in line with the PTF and NPHCDA guidelines, I encourage all FCT residents to take the vaccine as the programme is being rolled out in phases. I have already taken my first jab and I feel great,”

Bello’s twitter message read. Inside Abuja’s checks has revealed that Bello’s twitter message may not have done much to convince residents of the FCT about his sincerity as his earlier actions had eroded public confidence in the ongoing vaccination.

Our investigations showed that residents have become more apprehensive and suspicious about the whole process.

Apparently, the actions of the two ministers, who secretly arranged for the vaccination jabs, have not only cast doubts about the genuineness of the vaccine, but also its acceptability among leaders in the country.

Some residents’ who spoke with Inside Abuja, argued that if actually the nation’s capital alone recorded up to 19,429 infections and 154 deaths from the coronavirus, as claimed by the government, then the ministers ought to have done more than they’ve done to boost public confidence on the vaccination.

Indeed, some workers in the FCTA, who spoke on condition of anonymity, have vowed never to take the vaccine because they are not convinced those at the helm of affairs actually took the jabs.

They claimed that the vaccination is a life and death issue and political leaders must prove themselves trust worthy, for the citizens to follow them.

Some of the workers were of the view that if what the two ministers claimed to had taken privately was the Astrazeneca vaccine, they would have waited to do it publicly.

In the course of the programme, Aliyu, who struggled to convince the audience about the essence of the vaccination, declared that the Astraseneca vaccine was safe.

She described the flag off of the COVID-19 vaccination as the single largest vaccination programme ever in the Federal Capital Territory.

“The FCTA will resolutely enforce all the National Guidelines and ensure that all stages of the vaccine roll-out are equitably

and fairly implemented and all the 227,480 doses received are accounted for. “For a start, vaccination rollout is expected from today for frontline health and non-health workers in all private and public COVID-19 isolation centres, treatment and laboratory centres, in the FCT.

Other health workers, strategic leaders, military and paramilitary, as well as FCTA/FCDA personnel will continue to receive theirs over the next 10-day work period. We may consider an extension of time for catch-up for those who may miss their appointments,” Aliyu said.

Inside Abuja further observed that some of the Area Council Chairmen who were present at the flag off ceremony, did not take the vaccine publicly. Chairman, Gwagwalada Area Council, Alhaji Adamu Mustapha, said the reason for not taking the vaccine jab at the flag off ceremony was because Asokoro was outside their immediate constituency.

Mustapha, who also doubles as ALGON Chairman in FCT, noted that the people at the grassroot would be more comfortable with the vaccination, if they see their leaders taking it publicly in their local community.

According to him, the Area Councils Chairmen would go back to their various domains and take the vaccine publicly in order to build public confidence in the vaccine.

