Education

COVID-19: Corps members donate relief materials to Lagos residents

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

T

he corps members deployed to Odi-Olowo Local Community Development Authority (LCDA), Lagos State for the one year mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have donated relief packages to residents of the area, as part of moves to cushion the effects of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic on the people.

 

The relief packages, which include 500 food packs were donated through the Lagos State Ministry for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations.

 

Receiving the food packs on behalf of the LCDA, the state Commissioner for Special Duties and InterGovernmental Relations, Tayo Bamgbose-Martins lauded the corps members for the gesture, saying that through the donation they have exhibited their humanity and good leadership qualities.

 

 

The Commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Yusuph Jimoh, also thanked the corps members for showing kindness to the residents out of the little they had, adding that no sacrifice will go unrewarded.

 

 

He, however, recalled that during the lockdown the state government-led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu provided palliatives, such as food items, face masks and hand sanitisers to Lagosians, even as Bamgbose-Martins called on corporate organisations and individuals to emulate the gesture of the corps members by committing themselves to help the aged, vulnerable and needy in the society.

 

 

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary commissioned the COVID-19 Sample Collection Booth constructed and built by the corps members for the community.

 

 

Chairman of the LCDA, Rasaq Olusola Ajala, also expressed gratitude to the corps members and assured them of the readiness of the residents of the Local Council Development Area to be hospitable to all visitors in the area, as well as offer necessary support and assistance to them when the need arises.

 

 

This was even as the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr. Edwin Chinedu Megwa, urged the people of the area to always support and encourage the corps members.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

NANS drags poly rector to EFCC, ICPC over alleged fraud

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta 

*I’m ready for probe, says Aluko The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has threatened to drag the Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Dr Olusegun Aluko, before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).   The apex student body, which accused the rector of allegedly […]
Education

FG: Schools must create isolation spaces before reopening

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Ministry of Education has proposed that schools must create isolation spaces before reopening. This was contained in the ‘Guidelines for schools and learning facilities reopening after COVID-19 pandemic closure’, submitted to the National Assembly on Tuesday. The document noted that each school is “required to create temporary isolation spaces and fully-equipped clinics before […]
Education

Bowen Varsity sacks over 100 workers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

No fewer than 100 staffers of Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State have been sacked by the management of the institution, it has been learnt. According to a source, the development which had already created tension on the campus of the institution was as a result of the management’s resolve to sustain and reposition the university. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: