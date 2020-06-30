COVID-19: Corps members donate relief materials to Lagos residents

T

he corps members deployed to Odi-Olowo Local Community Development Authority (LCDA), Lagos State for the one year mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have donated relief packages to residents of the area, as part of moves to cushion the effects of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic on the people.

The relief packages, which include 500 food packs were donated through the Lagos State Ministry for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations.

Receiving the food packs on behalf of the LCDA, the state Commissioner for Special Duties and InterGovernmental Relations, Tayo Bamgbose-Martins lauded the corps members for the gesture, saying that through the donation they have exhibited their humanity and good leadership qualities.

The Commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Yusuph Jimoh, also thanked the corps members for showing kindness to the residents out of the little they had, adding that no sacrifice will go unrewarded.

He, however, recalled that during the lockdown the state government-led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu provided palliatives, such as food items, face masks and hand sanitisers to Lagosians, even as Bamgbose-Martins called on corporate organisations and individuals to emulate the gesture of the corps members by committing themselves to help the aged, vulnerable and needy in the society.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary commissioned the COVID-19 Sample Collection Booth constructed and built by the corps members for the community.

Chairman of the LCDA, Rasaq Olusola Ajala, also expressed gratitude to the corps members and assured them of the readiness of the residents of the Local Council Development Area to be hospitable to all visitors in the area, as well as offer necessary support and assistance to them when the need arises.

This was even as the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr. Edwin Chinedu Megwa, urged the people of the area to always support and encourage the corps members.

