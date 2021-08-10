COVID-19
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Council boss alerts residents on third wave, sensitises them on vaccine

Posted on Author Patrick Okohue Comment(0)

The Ojodu Local Council Development Area Chairman, Mr David Olusegun Odunmbaku, has alerted residents of the council on the third wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

 

Odunmbaku made this known on Sunday during a house to house sensitisation on the COVID-19 third wave and Delta variant of the pandemic.

 

The council boss also advised the residents to adhere to full compliance with all protective protocols set up by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Lagos State Government.

 

“No doubt about it, we are already in the third wave of the COVID-19, to all Ojodu residents, Lagosians at large, let us all follow experts’ advice, let us embrace compulsory use of masks in all public places and keep social distancing, constant handwashing and use of hand sanitisers after contact, these are part of FG and Lagos State Government protocols to curtail the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

 

“Because of the Delta variant, experts warned us that we should open our windows when we have lots of people in our house. If you are driving in a car with people, open the window, even a little bit.”

 

“We learnt Delta variant particles can linger in the air in aerosolised form for up to 16 hours.

 

So if you walk through that area and you breathe that air, you could get infected, meaning ventilation is vital.”

 

After 2, 542,261 samples were collected since the pandemic began, Nigeria has recorded 177,615 confirmed infections, 165,482 discharged and 2,185 fatalities. Lagos which is the epicentre of the pandemic reported 65,932 laboratoryconfirmed cases, 58,529 discharged and 465 deaths.

 

Against the backdrop, he enjoined Lagosians most especially those that have not been vaccinated to go out on Tuesday to receive their Modena vaccines.

 

“From Tuesday, August 10, the government will begin administering the second batch of the vaccines, we want those that have not received their shot to do so now,” Odunmbaku said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Court dissolves 14-year-old marriage over wife’s attempt to poison husband

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Customary Court sitting at Mapo in Ibadan on Tuesday dissolved the 14-year-old marriage between one Dauda Saliman and his estranged wife, Amina over her attempt to poison the husband. President of the Court, Chief Ademola Odunade and two other arbitrators; Alhaji Suleiman Apanpa and Alhaji Rafiu Raji, said the union was dissolved in […]
Metro & Crime

Lalong’ll sustain payment of public servants, pensioners – Commissioner

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos Plateau Commissioner of information and Communication, Hon. Dan Manjang has expressed the strong commitment of the Governor Simon Lalong administration to continue with payment of salaries of civil servants, pensioners and other emoluments to boost the economy of the state. He noted that Lalong’s government has prioritised payment of salaries and […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct couple, farmer in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Armed men have invaded Ibadan and kidnapped a couple and another person in the Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State. The three people were kidnapped at two different locations on Monday. The husband and wife were abducted on their farm at Alabameji village, Sanyo area while the other farmer was snatched from the Soka […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica