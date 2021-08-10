COVID-19: Council boss alerts residents on third wave, sensitises them on vaccine

The Ojodu Local Council Development Area Chairman, Mr David Olusegun Odunmbaku, has alerted residents of the council on the third wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

Odunmbaku made this known on Sunday during a house to house sensitisation on the COVID-19 third wave and Delta variant of the pandemic.

The council boss also advised the residents to adhere to full compliance with all protective protocols set up by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Lagos State Government.

“No doubt about it, we are already in the third wave of the COVID-19, to all Ojodu residents, Lagosians at large, let us all follow experts’ advice, let us embrace compulsory use of masks in all public places and keep social distancing, constant handwashing and use of hand sanitisers after contact, these are part of FG and Lagos State Government protocols to curtail the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

“Because of the Delta variant, experts warned us that we should open our windows when we have lots of people in our house. If you are driving in a car with people, open the window, even a little bit.”

“We learnt Delta variant particles can linger in the air in aerosolised form for up to 16 hours.

So if you walk through that area and you breathe that air, you could get infected, meaning ventilation is vital.”

After 2, 542,261 samples were collected since the pandemic began, Nigeria has recorded 177,615 confirmed infections, 165,482 discharged and 2,185 fatalities. Lagos which is the epicentre of the pandemic reported 65,932 laboratoryconfirmed cases, 58,529 discharged and 465 deaths.

Against the backdrop, he enjoined Lagosians most especially those that have not been vaccinated to go out on Tuesday to receive their Modena vaccines.

“From Tuesday, August 10, the government will begin administering the second batch of the vaccines, we want those that have not received their shot to do so now,” Odunmbaku said.

Like this: Like Loading...