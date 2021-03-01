News

COVID-19: Countries call on drug companies to share vaccine know-how

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

In an industrial neighborhood on the outskirts of Bangladesh’s largest city lies a factory with gleaming new equipment imported from Germany, its immaculate hallways lined with hermetically sealed rooms. It is operating at just a quarter of its capacity.
It is one of three factories that The Associated Press found on three continents whose owners say they could start producing hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccines on short notice if only they had the blueprints and technical know-how. But that knowledge belongs to the large pharmaceutical companies who produce the first three vaccines authorized by countries including Britain, the European Union and the U.S. — Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. The factories are all still awaiting responses.
Across Africa and Southeast Asia, governments and aid groups, as well as the WHO, are calling on pharmaceutical companies to share their patent information more broadly to meet a yawning global shortfall in a pandemic that already has claimed nearly 2.5 million lives. Pharmaceutical companies that took taxpayer money from the U.S. or Europe to develop inoculations at unprecedented speed say they are negotiating contracts and exclusive licensing deals with producers on a case-by-case basis because they need to protect their intellectual property and ensure safety.
Critics say this piecemeal approach is just too slow at a time of urgent need to stop the virus before it mutates into even deadlier forms. Last month, WHO called for vaccine manufacturers to share their know-how to “dramatically increase the global supply.”
“If that can be done then immediately overnight every continent will have dozens of companies who would be able to produce these vaccines,” said Abdul Muktadir, whose Incepta plant in Bangladesh already makes vaccines against hepatitis, flu, meningitis, rabies, tetanus and measles.
All over the world, the supply of coronavirus vaccines is falling far short of demand, and the limited amount available is going to rich countries. Nearly 80% of the vaccines so far have been administered in just 10 countries, according to WHO. More than 210 countries with a collective population of 2.5 billion haven’t received a single shot.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

INEC: Our concern over Anambra guber poll

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has identified areas of concern in the conduct of this year’s Anambra governorship election.   This, according to Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, included expanding voter access to polling units, repeal and re-enactment of a new Electoral Act, deepening of technology and electronic voting machines. […]
News

US hate crime highest in more than a decade – FBI

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hate crimes in the US rose to the highest level in more than a decade last year, according to an FBI report. Hate-motivated murders also rose to a record high in 2019, with 51 deaths – more than double the 2018 total, reports the BBC. Last August, 22 people were killed in a shooting […]
News

Wike pledges to support judiciary for stronger democracy

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has explained that his administration would continue to support the judiciary to deepen democracy in Nigeria. He stated that all the arms of government needed to work in synergy in discharging their responsibilities to serve the people with courage and efficiency. Wike, who spoke yesterday shortly after inspecting work at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica