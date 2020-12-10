News

COVID-19 creating additional opportunities for corruption –UN

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…warns against diversion of stimulus, emergency funds

Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, has said the crisis occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic was creating additional opportunities for corruption. He made this known in his message to mark the 2020 International Anti-Corruption Day with the theme, ‘Recover with Integrity,’ delivered by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) representative in Nigeria, Dr. Oliver Stople, during a webinar yesterday in Abuja.

Guterres, who warned that stimulus and vital emergency funds must not be diverted, stressed that collective successes, including Nigeria’s successes, was critical to the ability to recover, as the anti-corruption work has never been more critical than what it was presently due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In his words: “In recent years, frustrations have erupted at corrupt leaders and governments in some countries.

People have taken to the streets to demand for social justice and accountability. “Amidst these deep concerns, the COVID-19 crisis creates additional opportunities for corruption. Governments are spending rapidly to get economic sparks on track; they provide emergency support and procure medical supplies. Oversight maybe weaker and development of vaccines and treatments adds to the risk of bribery and profiteering.

“Corruption drains resources from people who need them, exacerbates the vast inequalities exposed by the virus and hinders strong recovery. “We cannot allow stimulus funds and vital emergency finds to be diverted. Recovery from the pandemic must include measures to prevent and combat corruption and bribery. “Action against corruption should be part of broader national and international reforms and initiatives to strengthen good governance, tackle illicit financial flows and return stolen assets in line with sustainable development goals.

“We must take the opportunity for ambitious reforms and initiatives at the first ever general assembly special session against corruption which will hold next year. All of us must resolve to work together to promote accountability and end corruption and bribery for a more just and equal world.”

Executive Secretary, Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) Waziri Adio, who reiterated the agency’s commitment towards the fight against corruption, said it was resolute in enthroning transparency and accountability in the oil, gas and mining sector. Represented by NEITI’s Director of Communications, Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, he maintained that the last two years had recorded fruitful achievements, especially in its work with companies, Civil Society Organisations and relevant government agencies that either warehouse, take custody or manage extractive revenue funds.

