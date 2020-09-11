COVID-19: Creative industry needs special tax relief, wavers – NCAC

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has said operators in the creative industry were in need of a special tax relief or wavers, to enable them recover from the devastative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Director General NCAC, Otunba Runsewe, made this known at the official inauguration of sub-committees in the creative industry, a follow up to an earlier inauguration of the post COVID-19 palliative implementation committee by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

Runsewe, who noted that the industry has suffered a major setback, urged the sub-committee to ensure no one was left behind, including the physical challenged in their respective sectors.

In his words: “So many times government has good intentions to help the ordinary person but that thing never gets to them and that is why this time whatever government wants to do, we have invited every sector player.

“Those that have suffered a major setback during the COVID-19 pandemic, how best can we help them and also ensure it gets to the right people to make an impact on their lives. The time has come not for us to be struggling on top, but to build bridges around us and let our strength be our focus.

“This sector has suffered enough; government is now ready to give us a little help. It’s only proper for us to come together as a team, put heads together, tell government what is happening so that government can give us some support.

“We need to have a special tax relief, we need to have wavers in picking some of our items, we need all of these platforms.”

