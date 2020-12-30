COVID-19 crisis highlights relevance of CBN’s interventionist policy

Given the effectiveness of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) response to the COVID-19 crisis, 2020 might just have been the year in which the lingering debate over whether the apex bank is justified to continue expanding its interventionist policy or not was finally settled, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Like its global counterparts, such as the Federal Reserve Bank of the United States and the Bank of England (BoE), which, have at various times, directly intervened in boosting the fortunes of their economies by injecting funds into different sectors, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has, especially since the 2008/2009 global financial crisis, continually gone beyond its primary role of ensuring price and financial stability by aggressively deploying its developmental interventions to facilitate the country’s economic growth and development.

However, despite the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, always responding to criticism of the regulator’s developmental interventions by pointing out that the apex bank has no choice than to support real sector activities given the country’s continued dependence on oil and challenges it usually faces whenever the price of the commodity plunges, skeptics did not appear convinced. But that was until the advent of the public health and economic crisis triggered by the outbreak of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in China in December last year.

Devastating impact

Like most analysts worldwide readily acknowledge, the devastating impact of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis on the global economy is unlike anything the world had previously witnessed. The swift and massive shock of the pandemic, and shutdown measures announced by authorities to contain it, plunged the global economy into its worst recession since the Second World War. By June, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were already forecasting that the global economy would shrink by 5.2 per cent and 4.9 per cent respectively this year.

Specifically, in its Nigeria Development Update (NDU) report released in June, the World Bank said that the collapse in oil prices coupled with Covid-19 was expected to plunge the Nigerian economy into a severe recession, the worst since the 1980s.

The report estimated that Nigeria’s economy would likely contract by 3.2 per cent in 2020 if the country was able to contain the spread of Covid-19 by the third quarter of 2020. It said that if the spread of the virus became more severe, the economy could contract further.

It noted that before Covid-19, the Nigerian economy was expected to grow by 2.1 per cent in 2020, which meant that the pandemic had led to a reduction in growth by more than five percentage points.

Second recession in five years

Of course, it is no longer news that Nigeria is currently in its second recession in five years as National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) data showed that the economy contracted by 3.62 per cent in Q3’ 2020, having previously shrunk by 6.1 per cent in Q2’20.

MPC’s reaction

Significantly, however, a few days after the NBS released the GDP Q3’20 data, the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held its last meeting for the year, during which members of the committee expressed optimism that the economic slump would be transient.

Specifically, the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting stated that “in the domestic economy, available data and forecasts for key macroeconomic variables also suggest optimism in output growth in the fourth quarter of 2020, due to the positive outlook for most economic activities. Accordingly, the economy is expected to recover from recession by the end of 2020, while inflation is projected to moderate by the first quarter of 2021.”

It further stated: “The Committee noted that the contraction had bottomed out, since it moderated significantly from -6.10 to -3.62 per cent in the third quarter of 2020. This was so because both the monetary and fiscal authorities had anticipated the impending recession and had put measures in place for its quick reversion.

“Some of these measures include the Economic Sustainability Programme by the Federal Government and other CBN facilities targeted at households, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), youth empowerment, and reduction of unemployment. It thus, urged the Federal Government to maintain its initiatives targeted at reducing unemployment, particularly amongst the youths, citing the recent #EndSARS protests and ensuing agitation by hoodlums as potentially disruptive to output growth in Nigeria.

“To this end, the MPC reiterated its support for the various development finance initiatives of the CBN to stimulate production and reduce unemployment. MPC further encouraged the Bank to intensify its efforts by increasing funding to more beneficiaries so as to boost consumer spending and accelerate recovery from recession.”

Emefiele’s confidence

Similarly, in his address at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria’s (CIBN) 55th Annual Bankers’ Dinner held in Lagos on November 27, Emefiele, citing the various measures introduced by the monetary and fiscal authorities to tackle the Covid-19 crisis, said he was confident that the economy would recover quickly from the economic slump like it did in 2017.

He stated: “Our first objective was to restore stability to the economy by providing assistance to households and businesses that had been severely affected by the pandemic. In addition, we sought

to stimulate economy activity through targeted interventions in critical sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, electricity and construction. Cumulatively our intervention efforts represent about 3.5 percent of Nigeria’s GDP.

“Some of these measures we took include cumulative reduction of the monetary policy rate from 13.5 to 11.5 per cent between May and September 2020 in order to spur lending to the economy; a one-year extension of the moratorium on principal repayments for CBN intervention facilities; regulatory forbearance was granted to banks to restructure loans given to sectors that were severely affected by the pandemic and reduction of the interest rate on CBN intervention loans from nine to five per cent.”

Emefiele also stated that the apex bank strengthened its Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy, which, according to him, has resulted in a significant rise in loans provided by financial institutions to banking customers, with total gross credit rising by over 21 per cent over the past year, from N15.5 trillion to N19.54 trillion, adding that over N738 billion has been provided as credit to manufacturing related activities by the banks.

He further noted that the CBN had created a N150 billion Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) for affected households and small and medium enterprises through the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank, of which, N149.21 billion had already been disbursed to 316,869 beneficiaries.

“Given the resounding success of this programme and its positive impact on output growth, we have decided to double this fund to about N300 billion, so as to accommodate many more beneficiaries and boost consumer expenditure which should positively impact output growth,” he said.

In addition, the CBN governor disclosed that the regulator disbursed N92.90 billion to 24,702 beneficiaries under the AgriBusiness/Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS) and N164.91 billion to 954,279 beneficiaries under the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP).

Other steps taken by the apex bank, according to him, include “mobilisation of key stakeholders in the Nigerian economy through the Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID), which led to the provision of over N28bn in relief to affected households, and the set-up of 39 isolation centers across the country.

“Creation of a N100 billion intervention fund in loans to pharmaceutical companies and healthcare practitioners intending to expand and strengthen the capacity of our healthcare institutions; (so far 60 health care related projects are being funded to the tune of over N60 billion as a result of the intervention) and the creation of a research fund, which is designed to support the development of vaccines in Nigeria.”

He also mentioned the establishment of a N1 trillion facility in loans to boost local manufacturing and production across critical sectors, stating that “53 major manufacturing projects, 21 agriculture related projects and 13 service projects are being funded to the tune of over N360 billion from this facility.”

Like this: Like Loading...