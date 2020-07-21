COVID-19: C’River govt ramp up sensitization, sample collection and testing in Obanliku Border Communities

As part of effort to prevent community spread of Covid-19 in Cross River State, the government over the last 4 days have intensified active case search and sample collection at several Nigeria -Cameroon Border villages in Obanliku Local Government Area.Speaking against the backdrop of the State fight against COVID-19, Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu said sensitization of community members, engagement of key stakeholders holders and testing is critical to the State response as borders are open and restrictions lifted.

“Our active case search is to limit transmission and improve surveillance in communities,” the Health boss made this known at Obanliku Local Government Area, noting that the response team would continue to build up its response capacity across the State.

She stressed the need for Cross Riverians to take responsibility and support active case search for COVID-19 in their communities.

If you find suspected cases please report to the nearest health center or the Disease surveillance and notification officers. take responsibility to limit transmission.Edu said Cross River is implementing a testing strategy best suited for the country’s realities and needs, and the frontline laboratory scientists were doing their best under the critical circumstances and limited resources.

Also speaking, Director General of Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Janet David Ekpenyong lauded PHC workers for a good working environment and Ward Development Committee for their support to Covid-19 active case search in the border.

She emphasized that Covid-19 is not the only problem facing the community as they are other challenging healthcare issues ranging from immunization to other disease outbreak.

She said no child should be miss during immunization, as all eligible children deserved to be immunised.

Over 45 persons were randomly sampled for testing as the Chief and Community elders lauded the State Governor, Senator Prof Ben Ayade for the way he has handled the response across the state.

