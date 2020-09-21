Covid 19: C’River to run two shifts in schools

Cross River State may begin a two-shift school session as the state prepares to resume school next week, according to the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu.

Edu, who spoke to our correspondent on Monday, said her ministry was working with that of education to ensure that COVID-19 protocols were observed by returning students in the various primary and post primary schools in the state.

According to her, all the students and pupils would be required to wear masks which, she said, should be provided by their parents while the schools provide sanitizers and water for them to “wash their hands regularly while in school.”

“We in the Ministry of Health are working in collaboration with the Ministry of Education to ensure we domesticate the NCDC protocols for reopening of schools and we are looking at a situation where public schools run two shifts because of the population, especially at the community level,” Edu said.

She added: “We want to make sure that every school in the state keeps to the social distancing and with what was done during the WAEC examination, I believe we will succeed.”

Edu however, agreed that there may be challenges which the ministry might not foresee, but assured that such challenges would be handled as they occur.