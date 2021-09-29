News

COVID-19: Cross River govt vaccinates refugees

The Cross River State Commissioner for Health Dr. Betta Edu visited Refugee Camp at Ogoja Local Government Area as part of sensitization exercise for Cholera prevention and Phase two roll out of COVID-19 Vaccination across the State alongside the Director-General of Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Janet Ekpenyong, and the vaccination Team.

The COVID-19 pandemic which is having a serious impact on the most vulnerable communities worldwide and threatens progress on HIV, TB, malaria, maternal care, vaccination, and other areas of healthcare especially amongst Refugees and internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have received adequate attention by the State Governor, Senator Prof Ben Ayade who has stated severally and demonstrated his support for total rehabilitation and reintegration of refugees and IDPs across the State.

With the new wave of Cholera outbreak in Nigeria and the receipt Of doses of the Modena vaccines early this month in the state, Cross River has since commenced vaccination of every citizen eligible as well as Refugees across the State beginning with the refugee settlement at Adagom. IDPs are often at the risk of exposure to outbreaks and infections like cholera and COVID19 due to their living arrangements and predicaments; Said Dr. Betta Edu.

The Government of Cross River state working with various partners is committed to resolving issues around the Health care, education, and livelihood of refugees. With the spread of COVID19 and cholera in the country, there is a need to sensitize the refugees on ways to prevent these outbreaks in their settlements. This is why we have come. We also want to give the vaccine to every eligible camp member to ensure they are protected. To prevent Cholera and Even COVID19 we must ensure proper handwashing using the clean water sources that have been provided; ensure you drink clean water and avoid open defecation. Using a face mask often and taking the COVID-19 vaccine will further prevent the spread of COVID19 in the settlements. Following Sensitization and vaccination we will provide more health staff to provide care for health issues and psychosocial support from our social workers she said. The Commissioner said the government of Cross River State is deeply concerned about this unprecedented pandemic and its impact on refugees and their host communities.

According to DG CRSPHCDA, Dr. Janet Ekpenyong, the government is working assiduously to support vulnerable persons under purview that requires vaccination in line with the Presidential Steering Committee plan to reach this group in the second phase.

She disclosed that the COVID-19 crisis has already had significant consequences for the Agency operations, forcing them to rapidly adjust the way they work. However, we are sparing no effort to help and protect refugees the best we can under these difficult circumstances. She noted that vaccines are safe and free as such they should discard rumors around vaccines.

As part of the exercise relief materials ranging from bags of rice, toiletries, and a host of other items were delivered at the camp courtesy of the State Government.

