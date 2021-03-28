COVID-19: Crowding of vaccination centres sparks fear of third wave

The rush to COVID-19 vaccination centres in Lagos State has raised fear of a Coronavirus third wave as the large crowds converging at the vaccination centres in the state continued into the 10th day.

The President of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Dr. Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, said it has become necessary to re-enforce the COVID-19 preventive protocol to avert a Coronavirus third wave.

According to him, some parts of Europe are currently experiencing the third wave; hence, the need to prevent that from taking place in this environment. He said: “We need to be deliberate in taking responsibility.”

He therefore urged the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to sustain the risk communication strategies across local governments.

Uyilawa said currently, there is much more to do regarding the enforcement of adherence to non-pharmaceutical protocols (NPP).

However, he reasoned that state governors heeded to support the NCDC effort in collaborating with critical stakeholders at ward level to ensure promotion and compliance with the set out protocols.

According to data from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), 374, 585 people have received the COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria, representing 9.5 per cent. In Lagos, up to 33,000 people have been vaccinated.

On how medical doctors have been responding to the exercise, the president of NARD said that frontline health workers, particularly medical doctors, have been presenting themselves for the vaccination.

However, there was need for sensitisation of other cadre of Health Care Workers (HCW) to allay concerns with side effects and complications. Overall, he said the effort of the Federal Government can be improved upon to curb the spread of COVID19 in states like Kogi, Abia, Kebbi, Sokoto and Oyo.

Lending its voice to the advocacy to reduce large gatherings in at the vaccination centres, Lagos State Government last Wednesday, declared a mandatory e-registration by anyone who intends to participate in the exercise.

According to the Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who gave the directive, only persons that qualify would get the vaccination. He said eligible persons that fit into Phase One of the exercise are expected to preregister on https://www. nphcdaict.com.ng or https:// www.vaccination.gov.ng and fill the electronic form with their qualifying verifiable details, preferred vaccination site, date, and time.

He added that qualifying persons for vaccination should pre-register 24 to 48 hours before their intended date of vaccination.

This, he noted, was geared towards ensuring a strictly scheduled vaccination exercise that is efficient, swift, seamless and devoid of delay and overcrowding at the vaccination sites.

On his part, the Chairman, Committee on Infectious Diseases under the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State, Dr. Japhet Olugbogi, said the large gatherings arose after those who were initially hesitant on taking the jab found that the vaccination did not result in severe adverse events, decided to change their minds in taking the jab.

“That is why a lot of people who are not qualified or eligible during the first phase, are also seeking the vaccination. “This may be connected to why many people flooded the vaccination centres.”

Consequently, he encouraged those that are eligible at this phase, including health workers, other frontliners, oil and gas workers, petrol attendants, people who are older than 70 years of age, among others, to follow due process in accessing the jab.

As a means of reducing the overcrowding at the vaccination centres, Prof Abayomi said that the government would deploy security personnel to the centres in order to control the breach in protocol.

