COVID-19: CSO wants World Bank’s $114m disbursement, utilisation monitored

Africa Health Budget Network (AHBN) has charged sister Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and the media to undertake close monitoring of disbursement and utilisation of the $114.28 million World Bank credit and grant given to Nigeria to boost its COVID-19 preparedness and strategic response programme.

Coordinator of AHBN, Dr Aminu Magashi who spoke in Abuja, stressed on the need for independent organisations to ensure accountability and transparency in the disbursement and utilisation of the fund which began in 2021 with Nigeria receiving $70.00 million as the first tranche, ahead of $42 million to be accessed by 2022 and $2.28 million in 2023.

According to him, the programme was financed through the World Bank through the International Development Agency (IDA/WB) credit at US$100 million, available through the Fast-Track COVID-19 Facility (FCTF) under the crisis response window and Nigeria’s IDA19 allocation; and through a World Bank grant financing at US$14.28 million available through the Pandemic Emergency Financing (PEF) Facility.

He said: “The project’s intervention, which is mostly at the state and local government level, was initiated due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 in Nigeria. It has a four-year life span which began in 2020 to end in 2023. “The funds have been allocated to intervene in emergency COVID-19 response by allotting US$14.28 million for Federal Support and Procurement for COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response and US$90.00 million for Direct Support to States for COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response, while US$10.00 million was dedicated to the Management, Coordination, Monitoring and Evaluation. “The US$10.00 million includes US$5.00 million for Project Management and Coordination and US$5.00 million for Monitoring and Evaluation.”

