Health

COVID-19: CSOs raise the alarm on trans fat consumption

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), have raised the alarm over the public health dangers associated with the consumption of trans fat under the COVID 19 climate.
At the launch of Public Service Announcement (PSAs) on regulating trans-fat consumption in the country, the Network for Health Equity and Development (NHED) and Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), cautioned that the impact of trans fat would be far more harmful except something was done urgently.
Speaking during the virtual launch, the Executive Director CAPPA, Akinbode Oluwafemi cited research findings, which revealed that sustained high trans fat in the body, leads to increased bad cholesterol, lowered good cholesterol, coronary heart disease, dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and other cognitive diseases.
Oluwafemi who explained that trans fat consumption also increased the risk of heart attack and death with an estimated 540,000 fatalities globally in 2010, noted that 1,261 of the fatalities were recorded in Nigeria.
On his part, the Technical adviser NHED on the project for eliminating trans-fat, Dr. Jerome Mafeni, warned that trans fat were silent killers which were present in majority of the food people loves the most.
“Industrially produced trans fatty acids are silent killers which very few people know about yet they are present in many of the foods we all love to eat.”
Stressing the importance of the campaign, the groups stated that at least 29 countries have taken steps to limit trans fat in their food supplies, including South Africa, India, Brazil, United Kingdom (UK), United States of America (USA), Canada, Turkey and Thailand.
While disclosing there has been a consistent call from health experts and advocates for Nigeria to follow suit, the group added that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has made global trans fat elimination a priority and called on governments to enact mandatory measures to protect the public health from trans fat consumption.
“The WHO considers a mandatory limit of 2g of trans fat per 100g of total fat in all fats, oils, and foods to be a best-practice measure.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Kidney failure lady seeks N10m for transplant

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A 37-years-old lady, Miss Hannah Odigie, who has chronic kidney failure for the past two years needs N10 million for kidney transplant. Odigie is appealing to Nigerians, government officials and organisations to come to her aide, as she is suffering and is in pains. According to the lady, she really can’t explain the cause of […]
Health

Coca-Cola System, Coca-Cola Foundation commit $17m to COVID-19 response

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi               

A part of their intervention in the fight against coronavirus pandemic, The Coca-Cola in Africa and its bottling partners, the “Coca-Cola System, The Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF) in partnership with non-governmental organisations (NGOs), have been deploying a range of resources, including capabilities, funds and products to support governments, communities and local economies in their urgent efforts to contain the […]
Health

Accurate lab diagnosis, bedrock of nation’s healthcare – Omilana

Posted on Author Our Reporters

For medical expert and cross-disciplinary specialist, Dr. Ahmed Omilana, strengthening the medical diagnostics sub-sector with sophisticated laboratory will go a long way to save the Nigerian health industry. According to the Chairman/CEO, Fitplus Healthcare Ltd., a Lagos-based topline pathology laboratory, a major hurdle stakeholders are struggling to cross in the country’s health sector is the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: