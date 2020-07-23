COVID-19: CSOs raise the alarm on trans fat consumption

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), have raised the alarm over the public health dangers associated with the consumption of trans fat under the COVID 19 climate.

At the launch of Public Service Announcement (PSAs) on regulating trans-fat consumption in the country, the Network for Health Equity and Development (NHED) and Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), cautioned that the impact of trans fat would be far more harmful except something was done urgently.

Speaking during the virtual launch, the Executive Director CAPPA, Akinbode Oluwafemi cited research findings, which revealed that sustained high trans fat in the body, leads to increased bad cholesterol, lowered good cholesterol, coronary heart disease, dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and other cognitive diseases.

Oluwafemi who explained that trans fat consumption also increased the risk of heart attack and death with an estimated 540,000 fatalities globally in 2010, noted that 1,261 of the fatalities were recorded in Nigeria.

On his part, the Technical adviser NHED on the project for eliminating trans-fat, Dr. Jerome Mafeni, warned that trans fat were silent killers which were present in majority of the food people loves the most.

“Industrially produced trans fatty acids are silent killers which very few people know about yet they are present in many of the foods we all love to eat.”

Stressing the importance of the campaign, the groups stated that at least 29 countries have taken steps to limit trans fat in their food supplies, including South Africa, India, Brazil, United Kingdom (UK), United States of America (USA), Canada, Turkey and Thailand.

While disclosing there has been a consistent call from health experts and advocates for Nigeria to follow suit, the group added that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has made global trans fat elimination a priority and called on governments to enact mandatory measures to protect the public health from trans fat consumption.

“The WHO considers a mandatory limit of 2g of trans fat per 100g of total fat in all fats, oils, and foods to be a best-practice measure.”

