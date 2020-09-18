COVID-19 curve flattening, says PTF

…appeals to JOHESU to shelve strike

The Presidential Task Force on the control of coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) in the country has said that the nation was flattening the curve of the disease considering the consistent drop in number of reported cases in the country. This came as the body appealed to the striking Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) to shelve its strike as the country would not afford the consequences particularly at the face of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

The PTF also urged the electorates billed to perform their civil responsibilities of voting at the governorship poll in Edo State to be careful by observing physical distancing so as to guide against further spread of the disease on Saturday. PTF chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, in his remarks yesterday clarified that even though the celebration of the nation’s Diamond Anniversary on October 1st deserved to be loud and elaborate, it would be low key because of COVID- 19.

Mustapha in his comments on the progress made so far in the national response to the pandemic said “looking back at our National Response, using science, data and experience from other countries, we cannot but say that tremendous progress has been made and that we are beginning to notice that the curve is flattening.”

He went on: “However, as we have always stated, this positive development shall be taken with vigilance and cautious optimism. This is based on the fact that we are convinced that we have not tested enough, we have only recently reopened our international flights and that nations that had opened up their economies have done a re-think following the resurgence of the cases in their countries.

