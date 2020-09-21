News

COVID-19: Daily count drops again as NCDC confirms 97 new cases

The daily count of coronavirus infections dropped below 100 on Sunday — the second time within this week — as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 97 new cases in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The agency confirmed the new positive samples in its update for September 20, 2020.
According to the breakdown, Lagos recorded the most cases with 46 new positive samples, followed by Kwara with 12 and Rivers with 11, while FCT had the least figure with one new case.
Three new deaths were recorded, increasing the fatality toll to 1,098, while 138 patients were discharged, and the recovery count rose to 48,569.
Out of 57,242 cases now confirmed in the country, 7,575 are still active cases.
BREAKDOWN
97 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-46
Kwara-12
Rivers-11
Adamawa-4
Niger-4
Ogun-4
Osun-4
Ekiti-3
Imo-3
Kaduna-3
Plateau-2
FCT-1
*57,242 confirmed
48,569 discharged
1,098 deaths

