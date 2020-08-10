News

COVID-19: Daily recovery rate drops as NCDC confirms 437 new cases

…as 1,455 positive patients run away from admission in Lagos

Nigeria’s COVID-19 recovery rate recorded a significant drop on Sunday with less than 150 people discharged within 24 hours.
This is the first time in 17 days that the country has recorded less than 200 recoveries in its daily count of discharged patients — before August 9, the last time such a figure was recorded was July 22, when 138 people were discharged.
With 142 persons confirmed to have recovered from the virus on August 9, the number of discharged patients has now risen from 33,044 to 33,186.
The number of new recoveries was contained in the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
The agency also announced that 437 new samples tested positive for the coronavirus in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The new cases represented a slight decrease from the previous day when 453 new infections were recorded.
According to the breakdown given, Lagos topped the list with 107 new infections, followed by the FCT with 91, and Plateau with 81, while Bauchi had the least figure with one new COVID-19 case recorded in the state.
Three new deaths were recorded, increasing the number of persons who have died of COVID-19 complications to 945.
Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has said that 1,455 Lagosians who tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus pandemic are yet to turn up for admission at the various isolation centres.
Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi disclosed this on his Twitter handle, saying that the affected Lagosians were still active and could spread the virus within the community.
Abayomi said 72 Coronavirus patients were currently at public and private isolation centres across the state.
He said as at August 7, the state recorded three more coronavirus deaths, bringing the total number of deaths so far to 198.
BREAKDOWN
*437 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-107
FCT-91
Plateau-81
Kaduna-32
Ogun-30
Kwara-24
Ebonyi-19
Ekiti-17
Oyo-8
Borno-6
Edo-6
Kano-4
Nasarawa-3
Osun-3
Taraba-3
Gombe-2
Bauchi-1
*46,577 confirmed
33,186 discharged
945 deaths

