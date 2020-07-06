COVID-19: Daily recovery rate drops as NCDC confirms 544 new cases

Nigeria’s daily recovery rate recorded a slightly significant drop on Sunday with 203 COVID-19 patients discharged in 24 hours.

The figure for July 5 is the lowest in two weeks, during which the number had risen to as high as 649 recoveries on July 2 — the highest daily count so far.

Before Sunday, the lowest within the 14-day period was 161 recoveries recorded on June 21.

A total of 11,665 people have now been discharged in 35 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) also confirmed 544 new cases in 18 states and the FCT on Sunday.

Eleven new deaths were recorded as well, bringing the total number of fatalities to 645.

According to the latest update by the NCDC, after Zamfara which currently has no case, Kogi is now the second state with no active infection.

Of Kogi’s total of five confirmed cases, three patients have been discharged, while two persons died of COVID-19 complications.

Meanwhile, according to the situation update published on Sunday, more than 20,000 of Nigeria’s total of 28,711 confirmed cases have no known source of exposure, indicating a community transmission level of more than 70 percent of infections across the country.

While more than 150,000 samples have now been tested across the country, Ogun is the latest state to join the four-figure range with 1,005 confirmed cases as of July 5.

BREAKDOWN

*544 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-199

Ebonyi-65

Oyo-47

Ondo-46

Ogun-31

Edo-30

FCT-28

Katsina-25

Plateau-15

Bayelsa-11

Kaduna-10

Adamawa-10

Akwa Ibom-8

Gombe-7

Kano-4

Taraba-3

Rivers-2

Abia-2

Ekiti-1

*28,711 confirmed

11,665 discharged

645 deaths

