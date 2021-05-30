News

COVID-19: Danger as 135 Brazil, Turkey, India inbound passengers escape from isolation

Danger looms as the Lagos State government Sunday raised the alarm that no fewer than 135 inbound passengers out of 568 passengers, permitted to enter Nigeria from India, Brazil and Turkey have escaped and refused to go on self-isolation as mandated by the established COVID-19 safety protocols.

 

 

The government said that since the commencement of the new guidelines and the ban on non-Nigerians travelling from three countries into Nigeria, it has recorded 568 in-bound passengers and isolated 433 passengers in its various accredited hotels and facilities. It added that 262 are in isolation and 154 passengers have been discharged following negative COVID-19 tests. Of the passengers tested, nine tested positive to COVID-19 and successfully isolated to prevent community transmission.  It, however, lamented that of the remaining 135 passengers, 119 have refused isolation and 16 are unaccounted for.

 

 

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, who raised the alarm, also warned that it was important that the absconded passengers adhere strictly to the laid-out protocols to avoid sanctions which may include penalties and/or prison time as laid out by the Lagos State House of Assembly and to be implemented by the Attorney General of the state.

