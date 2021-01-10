Sports

Covid-19: Dare, Ifeanyi Ubah, Ajayi, others donate palliatives to journalist

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, and the sponsor of one of the Premier League clubs in the country, FC IfeanyiUbah, Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, during the week donated hygiene products, hand sanitizers and face masks to journalists.

 

Apart from the duo, others who contributed to the donation are former U-23 star, Junior Ajayi, same as the CEO of 36 Lions Football Club, Gafar Liameed.

 

The palliatives, worth over N1million was donated on a foremost WhatsApp group, NSM Rebranded, as the country continued to battle the spread of the dreaded COVID-19. Chairman of Katsina Football Association, Aminu Balele Kurfi, was also part of the contribution, with three others craving anonymity as sports journalists in the country for the first time enjoyed support from administrators and players.

 

The face masks, hand sanitizers and other items were presented to the Chief Admin of one WhatsaApp group, Wale Ajayi. Responding to the kind gesture, Ajayi on behalf of the members of the WhatsApp group, thanked everyone who had contributed especially in this difficult period in the life of the country.

 

Ajayi added: “In times of crisis, we are grateful for the support from a philanthropist like Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, Katsina FA Chairman, Aminu Kurfi, our prolific striker, Ajayi, CEO of 36 Lions, Haji Gafar and others.

 

“These people and others who have been supporting us in the past have shown that they really love the sport and hopefully we can return to our, normal life soon.”

 

It would be recalled that NSM Rebranded has raised over N2.5 million in various incentives to serve as palliatives to the journalists who their trade has been covering sports in the country.

