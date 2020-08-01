Top Stories

COVID-19: Death rate drops as NCDC confirms 462 new cases

…nine doctors infected in Cross River

Nigeria’s COVID-19 daily death toll dropped to a record low on Friday with one person confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications in the country.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the death in its update for July 31.
This is the first time in July that the country will record less than two fatalities in its daily death tally, and with the new figure, a total of 879 people have now died of COVID-19 complications in Nigeria.
A total of 462 new samples tested positive in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday, and for the second consecutive day, FCT topped the list with 93 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Lagos with 78 infections.
With 295 patients discharged in the past 24 hours, a total of 19,565 people have now recovered from coronavirus infections across Nigeria.
And in line with the agency’s aim to increase testing capacity, two more facilities have been added to the NCDC’s molecular laboratory network.
They are the Molecular Diagnostics Lab at the Gombe State Specialist Hospital, and the United Nations IOM Lab, Abuja.
A total of 61 labs have now been activated within the NCDC network in 30 states and the FCT to carry out tests for COVID-19.
Kebbi, Zamfara, Niger, Bayelsa, Yobe and Taraba are yet to have any NCDC-approved facility for COVID-19 testing.
Meanwhile, Agam Ayuk, chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Cross River State chapter, says a member has died of complications from COVID-19.
Speaking with journalists in Calabar, the state capital, Ayuk identified the deceased as Kate Okpa, a doctor working in the Ogoja area of the state.
He said nine other doctors are seriously ill and hospitalised as a result of the disease.
The NMA chairman said the rate of COVID-19 infections in the state is under-reported and that the government is not helping out.
“Currently, we have nine members who are infected with COVID-19. We lost a member in Ogoja, Rev Sister (Dr) Kate Okpa to COVID-19. It is something that is serious,” Ayuk said.
BREAKDOWN
462 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: FCT-93
Lagos-78
Plateau-64
Kaduna-54
Oyo-47
Ondo-32
Adamawa-23
Bauchi-19
Rivers-9
Ogun-9
Delta-9
Edo-7
Kano-6
Enugu-6
Nasarawa-5
Osun-1
*43,151 confirmed
19,565 discharged
879 deaths

