COVID-19: Death toll rises to 21, active cases hit 387 in Edo

The Edo State Government yesterday reiterated the need for residents to be cautious and observe all precautionary health and safety guidelines against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This is as the state government raised the alarm that the state had recorded 21 deaths and 38 active cases since the second wave of the virus. The State COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, gave the charge during a meeting of the Edo State COVID-19 Taskforce, chaired by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“Edo State in the last 24 hours, recorded 51 new cases and three more COVID- 19 related deaths, with 387 active cases currently receiving treatment at various isolation and treatment centres in the state,” he said.

Obi, however, noted that 29 of the newly confirmed cases were recorded at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) Laboratory, while 22 others were reported at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) Laboratory. Obi, while urging residents to adhere strictly to protocols and guidelines against the spread of the deadly virus to protect the elderly who are most vulnerable to the disease, said the three deaths newly recorded in the state were elderly persons above 60 years old, who died as a result of COVID-19 complications.

The Incident Manager further added that two of the deaths were recorded at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH), while the other was reported at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital, noting that with the new death figures, the state has so far recorded a total of 133 deaths since the outbreak of the virus.

Obi noted: “Edo State has continued to record a steady increase in mortality rate for coronavirus, with the toll rising to 21 deaths since December 1, 2020 when the state started tracking the second wave of the deadly virus.

This is of serious concern to the government because many of the deaths could have been prevented if citizens had adhered to COVID-19 prevention regulations. “As we continue to ramp up efforts to curtail the spread of the virus and protect the majority of Edo people, especially our elderly population, we urge everyone to observe the set health guidelines to contain the pandemic.”

