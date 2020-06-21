COVID-19 death: Umahi seals off private hospital in Ebonyi

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi has directed for the immediate sealing of the private hospital where the COVID-19 death occurred in the state.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Francis Nweze made this known after an interactive chat between the governor and members of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) Response Team at the New Government House Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

According to the Special Assistant, the governor also directed the relevant authorities to immediately revoke the Certificate of Occupancy of the hospital landed property.

Angered by the admission and treatment of the patient in the undisclosed private hospital, he also directed that the hospital management be prosecuted in accordance with Ebonyi State Coronavirus and Other Dangerous Infectious Diseases and Related Matters Law 2020.

According to him, he said that the prosecution would serve as a deterrent to other hospitals that may attempt managing COVID-19 patient without following NCDC protocols.

The governor also debunked the rumors making the round that the deceased COVID-19 patient is a judiciary staff adding that nobody died in the Judiciary and such wrong information should be corrected.

“The governor during the chat directed that the COVID-19 reports in Ebonyi State should henceforth be made on a daily basis and should not be aggregated again. “Separate reports, if it is ten in a day, report the breakdown before aggregating them,” he said.

He explained that there are plans by the state government to build two new testing centers at Onicha and Ishielu local government areas which will bring to 3 the number of treatment centers in the state representing one per Senatorial Zones in the state.

He said that the plan would help in making testing of suspected cases easier and faster across the state.

