News

COVID-19: Deaths drop as NCDC confirms 576 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 576 new COVID-19 infections in 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The agency announced this in its update for July 21.
According to the breakdown of cases, no state recorded more than 100 new infections.
Four new deaths were recorded on Tuesday, increasing the number of fatalities from 801 to 805.
However, with 344 patients discharged on Tuesday, the recovery rate rose from 15,333 to 15,677.
Out of 37,801 samples now confirmed positive for the coronavirus in all 36 states and the FCT, a total of 21,319 cases are active.
The testing capacity recorded some improvement with more than 10,000 samples tested in less than one week — 3,995 samples were tested on July 20, 2020.
Meanwhile, as part of efforts to increase the testing capacity, NCDC has announced the inclusion of five new labs in its molecular laboratory network, bringing the country’s current to total to 58 as of July 21, 2020.
They are Edo Specialist Hospital, Benin; Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Teaching Hospital, Bauchi; Rivers Indorama Company molecular lab; State Specialist Hospital, Amachara, Abia,
and the University of Abuja, Gwagwalada GX lab.
Zamfara, Kebbi, Niger, Bayelsa, Taraba, Gombe, and Yobe are yet to be added to the country’s molecular laboratory network.
BREAKDOWN
576 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-88
Kwara-87
FCT-82
Plateau-62
Ondo-39
Enugu-28
Oyo-26
Taraba-24
Kaduna-20
Ebonyi-20
Edo-17
Cross River-16
Kano-14
Rivers-11
Ogun-10
Delta-9
Nasarawa-8
Osun-8
Katsina-3
Imo-2
Kebbi-1
Borno-1
*37,801 confirmed
15,677 discharged
805 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Nigeria lacks fund to deliver infrastructure –Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the nation did not have required financial resources to develop infrastructure. Gbajabiamila stated this yesterday in his address to declare open an investigative hearing by the House of Representatives Joint Committee on Finance, Banking and Currency to identify and plug revenue leakages […]
News

Nasarawa gov: We’ll not tolerate quackery in carrying out public works

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA

Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, yesterday inaugurated the state Technical and Expatriate Monitoring Committee and the state Expatriate Monitoring Committee on Engineering, with a call on them to come up with stringent regupations that would guide the ethics and practice of the profession.   Inaugurating the committees at the Government House, Lafia, Governor Sule […]
News

NDDC: Guilt, shame, reasons why MD collapsed at public hearing – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Prof. Daniel Pondei, collapsed during the public hearing by the House of Representatives on NDDC due to the weight of evidence brought against him by the exposure of massive corruption by NDDC officials and All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders.   PDP in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: