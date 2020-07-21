Top Stories

COVID-19: Deaths drop as NCDC confirms 576 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Tuesday night confirmed 576 new cases of coronavirus in the country, an increase of just 14 over Monday’s figures.
There was also some good news as regards deaths with just four reported by the NCDC.
Also the number of recoveries was up by 344 to bring the total number of patients so far discharged to 15,677 while the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 37,801.
Lagos State once again returned the highest number of confirmed cases with 88, while unlike Monday when the FCT topped, this time it was Kwara that placed second with 87, while the FCT slipped to third with 82.
In all, 22 states had positive results confirmed by the NCDC.
BREAKDOWN
576 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-88
Kwara-87
FCT-82
Plateau-62
Ondo-39
Enugu-28
Oyo-26
Taraba-24
Kaduna-20
Ebonyi-20
Edo-17
Cross River-16
Kano-14
Rivers-11
Ogun-10
Delta-9
Nasarawa-8
Osun-8
Katsina-3
Imo-2
Kebbi-1
Borno-1
*37,801 confirmed
15,677 discharged
805 deaths

