COVID-19 deaths hit 1,100 in Nigeria

Nigeria now has confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 195 new cases recorded on Monday night.
Meanwhile, 1,100 persons have lost their lives to the virus since March that it was first recorded in Nigeria
According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, 48,674 patients have also been discharged.
The tweet revealed that Enugu State had the highest number of infections on Monday night with 51 cases each, with Gombe State following with 40 cases.
BREAKDOWN
195 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Enugu-51
Gombe-40
Lagos-39
Plateau-23
FCT-15
Rivers-12
Kaduna-8
Ondo-3
Bauchi-2
Edo-1
Ogun-1
*57,437 confirmed
48,674 discharged
1,100 deaths

