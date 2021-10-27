COVID-19: Debt burden impacting negatively on investments, says Buhari

President Muhammmadu Buhari has told world leaders that debt burden, worsened by the negative effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, have negative impacts on nation’s investments in humanity. The President said this yesterday at the 5th Edition of Future Investment Initiative Summit holding in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The President attributed growing social unrest to inequalities and unfair policies that exclude majority from opportunities for participation, admonishing world leaders and global investors to prioritise on inclusive and humane policies.

He said his administration would keep encouraging public and private initiatives that increase investments in health, education, capacity building, youth empowerment, gender equality, poverty eradication, climate change and food security. In a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, President Buhari stressed that investments in humanity was tantamount to doing same for global collective survival. The President, however, noted that investment in humanity must also take into consideration the effects of debt burden on nations, which had been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “We cannot invest in humanity without relieving our countries from the crushing effects of the debt burden especially when the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the risk of deepening the debt portfolio of poor countries. “These nations increasingly allocate more and more resources towards external debt servicing and repayment at the expense of the health, education and other services that contribute to the overall wellbeing of their population.” Describing the summit as a credible forum for interaction between the public and private sectors, to explore ways of advancing economic growth, development and global prosperity, the President said Nigeria’s diversification efforts continue to yield results, particularly in agriculture.

According to him, policies initiated by his government on humanity include the provision of loans and technical support to small holder farmers, through the Anchor Borrowers Programme through which the nation now has over 40 rice mills from less than 10 in 2014 amongst others. Speaking about efforts being made by his government to reform the nation’s economy, Buhari told the gathering of world leaders and investors that he signed the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) into law in order to liberalise the sector and make it more attractive to him investors.

He added that his government also made the licencing process for solid minerals easier just as he made extensive investments in rail infrastructures. On profitable for investments in Nigeria, Buhari said: “We have opportunities in seaports, rail, toll roads, real estate, renewable energy and many others.” He added that the country have Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and Infrastructure Corporation (InfraCo) ready to coinvest with the foreigners for attractive returns. While calling for more investments in healthcare and education, the President pointed out that Digital Economy has so much potential in the country.

Aside his recent approval of the national policy on Fifth Generation (5G) network, Buhari added that the launch of e-Naira and many other reforms would help increase the number of people participating in the banking sector, make for a more efficient financial sector and help tackle illicit flow of funds.

