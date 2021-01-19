News

COVID-19: Delta harps on teachers students behavioural change

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah, has urged teachers to devise effective strategies towards improving the academic performance and ensure behavioural change of students.
The Commissioner, who monitored the resumption of schools for second term academic session, described teachers as vital stakeholders in driving the education sector, even as he said that as key players in the sector, they should strive to add more value to the lives of the children under their care through effective teaching and mentoring. He lamented that COVID- 19 had eaten deep into the school academic calendar globally, warning that parents, teachers, pupils and students should not enter the school premises without wearing face masks.

Ukah, however, reiterated the need for strict adherence to all COVID- 19 preventive measures and protocols such as regular hand washing, use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers, use of face masks, maintaining social distancing and constant temperature checks. The Commissioner, who expressed satisfaction over measures put in place in some schools visited yesterday to prevent the containment of the virus in the event of possible outbreak, decried the situation where parents usually sought admission for their children midway into the academic session.

On the cancellation of the recent transfer of 4,500 teachers by the ministry, Ukah said that if such posting was allowed to take effect, it could impact negatively on the already affected academic calendar as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, while also affirming that a situation where teachers stayed for 10 years in one school without transfer, was not ideal.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Strange deaths spread to more LGs in Enugu

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

Following increase in death toll arising from confirmed cases of Yellow Fever in Igbo Eze North Local Government Area (LGA) of Enugu State, reports yesterday confirmed the “strange deaths” had spread to other communities in Nsukka, Isi-Uzo and Igbo- Etiti LGAs.   Already, no fewer than 60 deaths had earlier been recorded in two communities […]
News

Iran at breaking point as it fights third wave of coronavirus

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Iran, the crucible of coronavirus in the Middle East, smashed two grim records this week, reporting its largest number of deaths in a single 24 hours since the outbreak started in March, and the largest number of new infections. Iranian health officials openly admit Iran is deep into its third, and biggest, wave of the […]
News Top Stories

Kalu charges Akeredolu on inclusive governance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commended the people of Ondo State for sustaining their support for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).   Kalu urged the governor to maintain his all-inclusive and participatory approach to governance.   While calling on the candidates […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica