COVID-19: Delta harps on teachers students behavioural change

The Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah, has urged teachers to devise effective strategies towards improving the academic performance and ensure behavioural change of students.

The Commissioner, who monitored the resumption of schools for second term academic session, described teachers as vital stakeholders in driving the education sector, even as he said that as key players in the sector, they should strive to add more value to the lives of the children under their care through effective teaching and mentoring. He lamented that COVID- 19 had eaten deep into the school academic calendar globally, warning that parents, teachers, pupils and students should not enter the school premises without wearing face masks.

Ukah, however, reiterated the need for strict adherence to all COVID- 19 preventive measures and protocols such as regular hand washing, use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers, use of face masks, maintaining social distancing and constant temperature checks. The Commissioner, who expressed satisfaction over measures put in place in some schools visited yesterday to prevent the containment of the virus in the event of possible outbreak, decried the situation where parents usually sought admission for their children midway into the academic session.

On the cancellation of the recent transfer of 4,500 teachers by the ministry, Ukah said that if such posting was allowed to take effect, it could impact negatively on the already affected academic calendar as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, while also affirming that a situation where teachers stayed for 10 years in one school without transfer, was not ideal.

