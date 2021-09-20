COVID-19: Delta imposes compulsory vaccination on workers

There was uneasy calm in Asaba, the Delta State capital yesterday as the state government ordered the state’s Primary Health Care Development Agency (DSPHDA), to ensure that the over 45,000 workers on its payroll should undergo the ongoing vaccination against the 3rd wave of COVID- 19 pandemic.

Workers who returned from their weekend break were shocked to receive a circular for a compulsory vaccination against the disease.

Permanent Secretaries, heads of Extra-ministerial departments and parastatals, who were directed to prevent their staff “without fail” from evading the exercise, expressed dismay at the enforcement gale.

The Head of Service (HoS) in the state, Mr. Reginald Bayoko, in a signed circular to the agency said the compulsory vaccination exercise for civil servants would take effect from September 20 to October 6.

A similar directive, labeled, Ref. No. Nos 115/39, was given on March 5 this year, on COVID-19 pandemic preventive measures within the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the state, but was not adequately enforced.

The HoS said the compulsion became expedient following the subsequent outbreak of the third-wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

