COVID-19: Delta Majority Leader gets low key burial

The Majority Leader of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Tim Owhefere, who died of coronavirus infection complications last week at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Asaba, thestatecapital, wasyesterday buriedamidtearsandwailing.

The deceased lawmaker was committed to the mother earth in his hometown at Akiewhe community in Isoko North Local Government Area of the state, though in the absence of the state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, members of the state cabinet and the governor’s political associates. Thisisasthegovernor, who is still mourning the death of his father, is yet to recover fromthelossof hisfather, even while the deceased colleagues (lawmakers) were also absent during the burial over undisclosed reasons. But, the New Telegraph, however, learnt that the lawmakers were alleged to have shunned his burial for fear of the spread of the pandemic.

Owhefere’s remains were moved from the Isolation Centre at the FMC Asaba to his village and were immediately buried before his family; colleagues, friends, acquaintancesandother sympathisers could arrive.

