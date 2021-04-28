COVID-19: Delta orders workers back to duty

Delta State government has ordered all officers on Grade Level 12 and below, who have been directed to stay or work from home in the wake of the outbreakof COVID-19pandemic to resume duties with immediate effect. The affected workers have been staying safe at home since last year following lockdown of land borders, air and seaports declared by the federal and state government across the federation.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, was said to have been directed by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to issue the recall of the workers yesterday in Asaba, the state capital. He said that the directive was sequel to the governor’s approval that the affected workers should resume work immediately, adding that the workersareexpectedtoclockin in their offices by 8a.m and close at the approved closing hour daily.

The state government in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the state, the Commissioner noted, directed all public servants from Grade Levels 1 to 12 to work from home in order to stay safe until further notice. Aniagwu further reiterated that on resumption, the workers are to ensure full compliance with the COVID-19 preventive protocols, such as maintenance of physical distancing, regular washing of hands with soap in running water and use of alcohol-based sanitizers and wearing of face masks.

