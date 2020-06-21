COVID-19: Delta SSG, Information Commissioner test positive

The Delta State Secretary to the State Government and Commissioner for information, Mr Chiedu Ebie and Mr Charles Aniagwu have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, made the disclosure on Sunday in a statement in Asaba.

The state, as of Saturday night, recorded 83 fresh cases with a total of 360 COVID-19 confirmed cases so far.

Ifeajika said both officials showed mild symptoms of COVID-19 virus and consequently subjected themselves to the test.

He said that both men had been moved to a COVID-19 isolation centre and are stable, and responding well to treatment.

Ifeajika called on residents of the state to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols as anyone, irrespective of status could contract the virus.

“Let me advise all Deltans to, as a matter of top priority, always obey the COVID-19 protocols, which have been in the public domain, so as to curb further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

