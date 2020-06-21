COVID-19: Delta SSG, Information Commissioner test positive

Reporter

 

The Delta State Secretary to the State Government and Commissioner for information, Mr Chiedu Ebie and Mr Charles Aniagwu have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, made the disclosure on Sunday in a statement in Asaba.
The state, as of Saturday night, recorded 83 fresh cases with a total of 360 COVID-19 confirmed cases so far.
Ifeajika said both officials showed mild symptoms of COVID-19 virus and consequently subjected themselves to the test.
He said that both men had been moved to a COVID-19 isolation centre and are stable, and responding well to treatment.
Ifeajika called on residents of the state to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols as anyone, irrespective of status could contract the virus.
“Let me advise all Deltans to, as a matter of top priority, always obey the COVID-19 protocols, which have been in the public domain, so as to curb further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related posts

Leave a Comment