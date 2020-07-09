News

COVID-19: Delta to go tough on defaulters of protocols

Delta State Government yesterday said that it would take stringent measures towards ensuring full compliance with prescribed protocols for containing the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu disclosed this during a press briefing in Asaba, the state capital, where he said that some of the measures include the establishment of more mobile courts to handle defaulters of the protocols and introduction of new COVID-19 guidelines to ensure that the spread of the virus was checked in the state.

Aniagwu, who noted that COVID-19 is not a death sentence and urged the people to freely go for screening for the virus, further disclosed that the first family of the state expressed gratitude to the people of Delta State for their prayers and show of love to the governor.

The Commissioner added: “The governor and his family are doing very well; he is in very high spirit and he has said that all ongoing projects should continue. Based on the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, more stringent measures will be taken to ensure compliance. And, since COVID-19 is real, more mobile courts will be established to try those who flout the protocols. “Also, a task force to ensure compliance will be set up and any hotel, bar or restaurant that flouts the protocols will be shut down.

