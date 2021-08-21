News

COVID-19: Delta, World Bank partner for Co-PREP assisted programme

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, on Friday, inaugurated the Delta State Project Steering Committee of the Nigeria COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Project (Co-PREP) in Asaba. The governor, represented by his Deputy, Barr Kingsley Otuaro, said the committee will oversee the implementation of Co-PREP projects at the state level.

The committee, headed by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, has Mr. Charles Aniagwu (Commissioner for Information), Chief Fidelis Tilije (Commissioner for Finance); Dr. Barry Pere- Gbe (Commissioner for Economic Planning), Hon. Evelyn Oboro (Commissioner for Water Resources), and Dr. Ejiro Ogheneaga (Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health) as members. Others are, Dr. Jude Winful- Orieke (Executive Secretary, Delta State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (DSPHCDA); Dr. R. O. C. Ikwuogwu (Emergency Operations Centre, Incident Manager); and Professor Ehimario Igumbor.

He said they will review progress reports and oversee the State Coordinating Unit (SCU) to ensure timely implementation of the project and collaborate with NCDC and other development partners to ensure the availability of adequate infrastructure for timely case de-tection and management, and to build capacity of the healthcare workforce. Otuaro said: “The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the early part of 2020 was an illwind that blew the world no good. “This grant is only accessible on the condition that certain criteria are met and so the inauguration of the Committee is an integral part of the requirements by the World Bank.” He said Delta as a State has done all in its powers to respond accordingly to the pandemic in terms of what should be done. He said the state will respond adequately to the information and knowledge that the COVID-19 has different variants and various ways it could be contracted.

