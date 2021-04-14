Health

COVID-19: Denmark terminates use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Denmark has ceased giving the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine amid concerns about rare cases of blood clots, the first country to do so entirely.
The move is expected to delay the country’s vaccination programme by several weeks, reports the BBC.
Drug watchdog the European Medicines Agency last week announced a possible link with clots but said the risk of dying of Covid-19 was much greater.
Several European countries have previously suspended the jab briefly.
Most have now resumed vaccinations with AstraZeneca for older population groups.
On Tuesday, the US, Canada and the European Union paused the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for similar reasons.
The EU’s vaccine roll-out has been criticised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for being too slow, and there are concerns this latest delay could throw it into further turmoil.
Both vaccines work by a similar method, known as adenoviral vectors.
Danish officials said that all 2.4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine would be withdrawn until further notice.
“The Danish Health Authority has decided to continue the vaccination against Covid-19 without the vaccine from AstraZeneca,” it said in a statement.
However, it said it could not rule out using it again at another time.
Almost one million people in Denmark have been vaccinated, with approximately 150,000 of them receiving the AstraZeneca jab.
The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are also in use.
Denmark was first country to postpone use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March. It was followed by numerous other European countries.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Health

Garden eggs battle excess weight, lower cholesterol

Posted on Author Adodo-Anselm

The garden egg, also known as eggplant aubergine, guinea squash, melongene, and brinjal, usually has an egg-like shape and a vibrant purple colour. While there are many varieties of the African eggplant, with a range of shapes, sizes and colours, the eggplant most commonly found across Africa is ‘Solanum aethiopicum’. This variety has a brilliant […]
Health

What is special about Moringa (2)

Posted on Author Adodo-Anselm

What is the noise about Moringa all about? Could it be just exaggerations, folklore, rumours associated with the less educated? It is true that there is a lot of noise about moringa. After I became the only USDA Certified Organic producer of Moringa, people began calling me and coming to visit me and buying my […]
Health

Shortage of providers harmpering family planning services in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

Family planning service providers in Nasarawa state have disclosed that the Long Acting ReversibleContraceptive( LARC) isthemostpattronisedmethodof familyplanning(FP) inthestate. The family planning service providers also observed that there was shortage of personnel providing family planning services, saying the development has negatively affected efficient family planning services in the state. These were the views expressed by some […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica